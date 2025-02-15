If you've fallen down a rabbit hole on YouTube and your search has led you to The Graham Norton Show, chances are you've likely watched a compilation of the greatest Big Red Chair moments in the show's history. Known as one of the most infamous bits on the show, the Big Red Chair is the opportunity audience members have to turn into temporary guests as they try to impress Graham Norton and the night's panel of celebrity guests.

The segment is filled with laughter and revelations, but did you know that it was only supposed to be a one-off? The Red Chair only has life because the production team told Graham that it needed to stay around for a few more uses. And, as they say, the rest is history. Here's the story behind the infamous Big Red Chair on The Graham Norton Show.

Graham Norton Revealed the History of the Big Red Chair to Seth Meyers