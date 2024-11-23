When it comes to talk show hosts, no one quite does it like Graham Norton. As the popular host of The Graham Norton Show, the show invites a slue of guests to sit on the big red couch as they trade stories and interact with one another over a bevy of libations. Part of the allure of the program is the chemistry that is instantly created by the combination of celebrities present. Yet, every so often, there's that one bad apple that spoils the bunch.

For every Jack Whitehall or Olivia Colman, there is Mark Wahlberg or Daryl Hannah—that guest who just makes things so cringeworthy you want to turn the TV off, but it's just too juicy to look away. Over the course of the program's nearly two decades on air, these are the worst guests to appear on The Graham Norton Show.

10 Robert Downey Jr.

It's not that Robert Downey Jr. was a horrible or terrible guest; it's just that he was very much unaware of the vibe of The Graham Norton Show. While appearing on the show to promote Sherlock Holmes, Robert Downey Jr. committed a cardinal sin on a group chat show: neglecting the host and sharing secrets. Sometimes, The Graham Norton Show loves to invite costars to appear together, so Sherlock was there with Watson. Downey Jr. turned to his costar, Jude Law, to tell him what story to share next.

With him at the edge of the couch, Downey Jr. completely turned his back on the host, whispered in Law's ear, and seemed to forget that the cameras were rolling. Like the professional he is, Graham Norton was able to make it a moment by saying, "Chat show gold." Thankfully, Eddie Izzard chimes in to save the day by providing a joking recanting of what the story they might be whispering about. There's a natural looseness to The Graham Norton Show. Robert Downey Jr. just was too loose.

9 Richard Gere

When it comes to Hollywood romantic comedies, Richard Gere may be considered one of the greatest leading men of the genre. He's charming and suave, but it's all part of the character at the end of the day. While appearing on The Graham Norton Show, Gere brought his signature charm, but the manner in which he exuded it was a tad, well, creepy. Seated next to Saoirse Ronan, the lady's man continued to inch closer and closer to her as she continued to retreat, nearly ending up in John Malkovich's lap.

Based on body language alone, Ronan could tell she was ready to abort the interview and leave. She barely cracked a smile. Then, on top of all that, when Graham was helping to set Gere up with a story, he nearly left him looking foolish, as if the story about being recognized in Borneo was untrue. To make it more uncomfortable, Gere applauded Norton's hosting skills for correcting the setup. When a guest hijacks an interview, you know it's a bad night.

8 Sinead O'Connor

When it comes to Irish music superstars, Sinead O'Connor will forever be one of the legends. The late singer appeared on The Graham Norton Show to promote her latest album. She started her stint by telling Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, that one of her children had many an imaginary bath with him, so she "bathed him often." Awkward. Well, to make this entire chat even more uncomfortable, she said "I didn't recognize you with your clothes on." Leave the jokes to the professionals.

Anyway, it was time to discuss her album, How About I Be Me (and You Be You)? Well, silly Graham, he actually had it. Or not. He pulled out a copy of the album only to be told by O'Connor that it was the wrong one. To make matters worse, she picked up the CD only to discover that it was a dummy album. There was nothing inside the case. Graham tried to play it off, but once again, when a guest makes the host look foolish, it's not a good look. So, she continued down that path and basically just did not want to answer the question, "Are you ok?" Big yikes!

7 David Cassidy

Once upon a time, David Cassidy was an American heartthrob. The late singer was known for his time on The Partridge Family, but Graham Norton fondly remembers Cassidy completely differently. While appearing on This Morning, Norton spoke to hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford about that time Cassidy was on his show.

As Graham Norton put it, it was one of the worst experiences of his life. When Holmes asked about having ever interviewed the singer, Norton animatedly spoke upon why it was so awful. He said, "I loved him when I was a teenager, and then you meet him, and he's so bitter and weird... not a happy time... I think David hates that he was David Cassidy."

6 Kevin Costner

Kevin Costner has had a monumental career. From an actor to a director, the man has done it all. Which means he's spent his entire life having to discuss it. As many guests have previously joked about on The Graham Norton Show, doing publicity is part of the gig. That was never much more evident than when Kevin Costner sat on the big red couch.

Whether it was a lack of respect for the renowned host or simply just not wanting to answer a question he deemed worthy, Norton has previously discussed his feelings on Costner as a guest. Norton said, "I ask him a question, and he looks at me like, ‘Jesus, do I have to talk to this man?’ He kind of gives a half-a*** answer, and Helen Mirren chips in and asks him a question, and he could not be happier."

5 Mickey Rourke

Once upon a time, Mickey Rourke appeared on The Graham Norton Show in hopes of plugging his movie The Wrestler. Instead, fans remember his awkward interactions with fellow guest Jessica Biel. After watching a clip from her upcoming film, Easy Virtue, Mickey Rourke decided this was the moment that he would aggressively begin hitting on her. Giving her those eyes, he said to her, "I have nothing in my house that looks like this." Mickey, this is a chat show, not a dating show! Biel sits there incredibly uncomfortably.

Between the awkward laughter from the crowd and the face of pure shock from the host, there was little way to recover from his antics. Like that handshake that lingered into holding her hand a tad too long as she desperately tried to pull away. It continues to get worse when Norton attempts to relate that there is a "weird connection" between the two of them. Instead, Rourke insists that there is a "very good connection, she doesn't know it yet." The interview should have ended the moment he said that he would take Jessica Biel back to the pound. When the audience gives that "oooooh," you know it's over.

4 Mark Wahlberg

In the UK, many chat shows offer their guests a drink to help loosen them up and allow them to have a blast. When Mark Wahlberg came by the show, the actor was just a tad too tipsy. He was clearly drunk. He was clearly having a grand ol' time. While it was unintentionally funny, it was incredibly awkward. While it may be a battle to tell the best story on the show, it's necessary to allow each guest to have their moment. Wahlberg simply refused to allow fellow guests Sarah Silverman or Michael Fassbender to finish their anecdotes. At one point, Wahlberg journeyed over to Norton to pop a squat on his lap. And then he began to feel him up.

Norton joked that it's wrong to touch the man there. But really, it was just Wahlberg searching for the microphone that Norton had hidden away. Now, one of the most iconic segments on The Graham Norton Show is the Big Red Chair, where audience members share a story and hope not to get flipped. Perhaps Wahlberg had never seen the show because the audience member doesn't even share much before he flips her. By the end of the evening, Wahlberg was tapped out as he didn't interrupt Fassbender as he was fast asleep. As Norton told This Morning, 'Wow, this must be a good story because Mark Wahlberg is letting him tell it' and he was asleep. We didn't wake him, we were delighted."

3 Daryl Hannah

For many movie stars, the only time they experience a live studio audience is when they appear on talk shows. For Daryl Hannah, the celebrated actress, she allegedly is fearful of having a face of unfamiliar faces. Perhaps it was nerves that got the best of her, but Graham Norton was not fond of her appearance on his show.

He recently revealed, "I remember we had Daryl Hannah on once [in 2002], and Daryl – I don’t understand this – but weirdly, she can do a play, but she’s terrified of a studio audience. I guess being herself in front of a studio audience makes her terrified. I think they tried to make her do David Letterman once, and she walked out and fainted." He went on to say that she faced her fear and was "high as a kite" after it was all said and done.

2 Robert De Niro

The great Robert De Niro has appeared on The Graham Norton Show multiple times. Having a reputation as a notoriously uncooperative guest, Graham Norton had his hands full with the Hollywood legend. As Graham Norton has stated, "He's obviously not a chatty Kathy on our show, but he obviously has a nice time."

Coming on a chat show and not chatting? Isn't that sacrilege? He's even gone on to call him a "benign presence." The problem with De Niro was that he is just a poor storyteller. At the Cheltenham Literature Festival in 2018, Norton told the audience, 'We were all leaning in, willing it to be amazing. Then he finally went, ‘Why am I telling this?’ Nobody had an answer. We cut it."

1 Harvey Weinstein

Graham Norton has had a plethora of answers as to who his worst guest ever was, but he's recently stood firmly that one of his least favorite appearances came from disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein. Norton said in 2022, "I often talk around who my least favorite guest was, but someone reminded me; I have a really good answer to this now. It’s Harvey Weinstein. He’s in jail, so he gets the prize for the worst guest ever," and he doubled down on his answer while appearing on Watch What Happens Live.

While Weinstein, who he called an 'odd man,' may not have done anything specific during his appearance to warrant the title, it all comes down to Graham Norton now having an easy out for when that question gets asked.

