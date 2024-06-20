The Big Picture Join the celebration of The Grand Budapest Hotel at a one-night-only screening in Chicago with Tony Revolori.

The film is a key entry in Wes Anderson's filmography, featuring a star-studded cast and visually stunning design choices.

Limited edition event-exclusive screenprints of a new poster by artist Rory Kurtz are available to commemorate the special occasion.

It's time to once again check into The Grand Budapest Hotel. The adventurous and colorful comedy from Wes Anderson is celebrating its 10th anniversary since hitting theaters and Collider can exclusively share that CODA and Spoke Art Gallery have joined forces to fling open the doors to the luxurious European ski resort for a one-night-only screening at the Music Box Theater in Chicago. Tickets are on sale now for the event this Sunday, June 23, which will feature not only the film but also a special guest appearance by the hotel's loyal lobby boy Tony Revolori for a post-film discussion and Q&A. Additionally, attendees have the chance to pre-order an event-exclusive colorway variant screen-print by artist Rory Kurtz to commemorate the special occasion.

The Grand Budapest Hotel is often hailed as one of Anderson's best films, winning four Oscars and earning a nomination for Best Picture. Moreover, it's often seen as a strong starting point for anyone looking to explore the acclaimed director's unique catalog. Starring Revolori alongside Ralph Fiennes, the film takes place in the 1930s in the fictional European country of Zubrowka during the height of popularity for its famed resort. Concierge Gustave H. (Fiennes) forges a close friendship with his protégé and lobby boy, Zero (Revolori), who accompanies him on a wild adventure after Gustave is framed for the murder of one of his lovers (Tilda Swinton). Their journey entails theft, a prison break, and a fight to claim a family fortune, all amid the backdrop of encroaching fascism.

While Fiennes and Revolori are undoubtedly the stars of the show, they are just two pieces in a 17-actor ensemble including some massive names and regulars of Anderson's filmography. Included among the cast are F. Murray Abraham, Adrien Brody, Willem Dafoe, Saoirse Ronan, Edward Norton, Mathieu Amalric, Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Harvey Keitel, Léa Seydoux, Owen Wilson, Jason Schwartzman, Tom Wilkinson, and Jude Law. Though not nominated for Best Actor, Fiennes would ultimately draw a slew of nominations for a Critic's Choice, Golden Globe, and BAFTA awards.

New 'The Grand Budapest Hotel' Poster Captures the Feel of Anderson's Classic

To accompany the screening, Kurtz's new poster utilizes a unique art style that still draws heavily from Anderson's design choices for The Grand Budapest Hotel. Depicted with a similar color palette to the pinks and purples of the hotel, it shows the various characters that inhabit Gustave and Zero’s story surrounding the elegant resort, with the mentor and his protégé standing tall on each side. The poster is also packed full of visual references for astute viewers, from Mendl’s perfect pastries to the famous “Boy with Apple” Renaissance painting that caused so much trouble for the concierge. It's meant as an artistic celebration of the hotel's memorable aesthetic with help from a creative who is known for his film and television prints from Good Omens to Dune, Parasite, and Casablanca. While event attendees can lock down one of the special colorway variants, these will be limited to only 75 copies. Timed releases of a standard and limited gold foil variant will be available online.

Catch The Grand Budapest Hotel during its anniversary screening at the Music Box Theater, Chicago on June 23. Tickets are on sale now on the venue's website. Online sales for the new poster begin on CODA's official website on June 27. Get a look at the new artwork in the gallery above.