2025 is already shaping up to be a big year for Ralph Fiennes. Coming off last year's premiere of Edward Berger's critical darling papal selection thriller Conclave, he's set up to contend for his first Oscar as part of one of the strongest candidates to win Best Picture. Danny Boyle and Alex Garland's much-anticipated 28 Days Later sequel 28 Years Later, the first film of a planned trilogy, will also feature him in a mysterious and chilling new role as Dr. Kelson this summer. Before the Academy Awards or the post-apocalyptic horror begin, however, one of the star's best films is coming to Hulu. The Disney-owned platform will welcome viewers to The Grand Budapest Hotel starting on February 1.

Directed by Oscar-winner Wes Anderson, The Grand Budapest Hotel mostly unfolds in the 1930s during the heights of the titular ski resort run by Gustave H. (Fiennes) in the mountains of the fictional country of Zubrowka in Eastern Europe. The legendary concierge becomes fast friends with the young illegal refugee Zero Moustafa (Tony Revolori), who would become his protege and, more importantly, his partner for an unforgettable adventure. Gustave's life takes a turn when one of his loves dies under mysterious circumstances, and he's left a priceless painting in her will while also becoming the top suspect in her murder. What follows is a madcap adventure featuring a prison break, a heist, a desperate race to outrun the wealthy dowager's spurned son and the hitman he hired, and an encroaching fascist army.

Anderson's movies are all defined by a unique style and color scheme and The Grand Budapest Hotel is no exception, filled with artistic, symmetrical shots and a vibrant pastel palette that can be recognized instantly. Although the director has no shortage of acclaimed features, the 2014 film is often seen as one of his best with four Oscar wins, a nomination for Best Picture, and a 92% Rotten Tomatoes score from critics. Surprisingly, Fiennes wasn't given a nomination for Best Actor, but it remains an important moment in his career that also includes roles in Schindler's List and The Constant Gardener. Also featured in the star-studded ensemble are Adrien Brody, Willem Dafoe, Saoirse Ronan, Tilda Swinton, Edward Norton, Mathieu Amalric, Jeff Goldblum, Harvey Keitel, Bill Murray, Tom Wilkinson, Jason Schwartzman, Owen Wilson, and more.

What Does Wes Anderson Have Planned Next?

Following the release of Asteroid City in 2023, Anderson is close to unveiling his next film, The Phoenician Scheme. The film finished shooting back in June but has since been shrouded in mystery outside its cast and the fact that it will boast a similar visual spectacle to the director's other work. Co-written by Roman Coppola, it's packed with Anderson regulars like Murray, Dafoe, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, and Bryan Cranston, while Benicio del Toro, Michael Cera, Riz Ahmed, and Rupert Friend also star among others. A release date hasn't been set, but it's believed it'll appear on the big screen sometime later this year.

The Grand Budapest Hotel arrives on Hulu on February 1.