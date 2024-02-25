The Big Picture Directed by Jean Renoir, The Grand Illusion was an Oscar nominee for Best Picture, showcasing a timeless anti-war message.

Filmed in 1937, the movie warns of WWII, depicting the futility of war and urging for global peace and understanding.

Renoir humanizes captors, highlights class conflict, and illustrates the possibility of harmony amid war's chaos.

The Frenchman, Jean Renoir, is often cited as one of the greatest filmmakers to ever live, and there are two crown jewels at the top of his filmography. While his movie, The Rules of the Game, stayed in the top five of Sight and Sound's Greatest Films of All Time for a staggering six consecutive decades, his prior film, TheGrand Illusion (originally titled, La Grande Illusion), is not far behind.

It has the honor of being the first ever foreign-language film to cross the one inch-tall barrier of subtitles and get nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars, and it's not hard to see why. The humanist, anti-war film preaches a message that transcends the borders of nations, languages, and cultures. Without stepping foot onto a single battlefield, Renoir nonetheless created one of the best war films ever made, capturing the senseless futility of war and warning Europeans of another impending war to come.

The Grand Illusion During WWI, two French soldiers are captured and imprisoned in a German P.O.W. camp. Several escape attempts follow until they are eventually sent to a seemingly inescapable fortress. Release Date September 12, 1938 Director Jean Renoir Cast Jean Gabin , Dita Parlo , Pierre Fresnay , Erich von Stroheim , Julien Carette , Georges Péclet , Werner Florian , Jean Dasté Runtime 113 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Charles Spaak , Jean Renoir

What Is 'The Grand Illusion'?

The Grand Illusion begins with two French fighter pilots—the aristocratic de Boëldieu (Pierre Fresnay) and the working-class Maréchal (Jean Gabin)—who are shot down by the German von Rauffenstein, played by legendary director and character actor, Erich von Stroheim. Rauffenstein, who's also an aristocrat of nobility, invites the fighter pilots for a meal before they are whisked away to a prisoner of war (POW) camp. At the camp, they join an eccentric group of fellow French prisoners, including the Jewish Lt. Rosenthal (Marcel Dalio), who collectively have spent months planning an escape. Their many attempts are inevitably challenged and thwarted, and eventually, they all get transferred to another prison, where Rauffenstein is now the warden. As they plan their last-ditch attempt to escape Rauffenstein's self-proclaimed fortress, their relationships along class lines are tested, and they inevitably have to make difficult choices.

Made in 1937, The Grand Illusion was an immediate critical hit at both the Venice Film Festival and in America. It was not long until Goebbels called it, "cinematic public enemy no. 1," and in 1940, even its home country of France temporarily banned the film for demoralizing the war effort. Of course, Vichy France continued the censorship, and thus began the camera negatives' legendary journey from Nazi control to Soviet territory and eventual abandonment in a French warehouse for 30 years. It wasn't until the 1990s that the original camera negatives were discovered and restored, but even by then, the film had solidified an all-timer reputation for decades. Shot with preternaturally mature camera movement, The Grand Illusion has been called a favorite by an all-star line-up of filmmakers including Orson Welles, John Ford, Akira Kurosawa, Billy Wilder, Martin Scorsese, and many more.

'The Grand Illusion' Shows War as Senseless and Arbitrary

The Grand Illusion's greatness is simple and evident—made during the inter-war period, it found itself in the unique position of being about two world wars. Witnessing the worrying developments in Nazi Germany, Renoir used the setting of WWI to warn the world of Hitler's arrival. Even though he's depicting events of the past, the dialogue is clearly intended for the future, with many lines stressing the arbitrary, meaningless nature of war.

This was no time for subtlety, and Renoir makes a desperate cry for pacifism. We know now that his warning fell on deaf ears, as humanity failed to learn its lesson and the world plunged itself into an even bloodier war. That doesn't make this film a failure, though. It has found an everlasting meaning far beyond the eras of WWI and WWII, as we can easily still find wartime tensions and atrocities in almost every corner of the world. His call is just as necessary and urgent today as it was back then.

The Germany of The Grand Illusion might be a shock to many modern audiences. When Renoir made this film, Hitler was still years away from the invasion of Poland, and something on the scale of the Holocaust was surely unimaginable. Thus, the Germans of this film—albeit captors—are not barbaric, but almost benevolent. They are not hellbent on Nazi ideology; they are simply bureaucrats doing their jobs. The conditions of the film's POW camps are relatively comfortable—the prisoners are able to set up dinner around a table, cross-dress for entertainment, and even stage a concert at one point.

Jean Renoir's Use of Emotion in 'The Grand Illusion'

Many critics have called Renoir romantic and naïve in this idealized depiction, if not downright insulting. This setting allows the prisoners' mentality to be tested, not their physique. The Grand Illusion may not have a single scene on the battlefield, but its warfare is psychological, as the prisoners engage in a mind battle with their captors not only over their elaborate escape, but also with their differing attitudes about war. By de-emphasizing the brutality and action that so many war films lean on, Renoir spares his audience from pain and opens his film up to the arena of intellectual debate.

Specifically in the film, Rauffenstein exercises whatever remaining power he has to uphold the status quo of strata through abuse of power. Rosenthal welcomes it as "the inevitable march of time" and gladly uses this advantage to help Maréchal and Rosenthal escape. As the two aristocrats develop a friendship that transcends nationalities, it's tempting to call Renoir a traditionalist or a classist. But in this debate, it is de Boëldieu (who is French like Renoir) and Rauffenstein's side that lost WWI. The ending of the film belongs to Rosenthal and Maréchal, clearly indicating where Renoir's allegiance and vision of a better tomorrow lie.

'The Grand Illusion' Is Measured with Hope

Such a giant romantic Renoir was that at one point he even suggests the possibility of love between Germans and the French. Towards the end of the film, Maréchal has a brief romance with a German woman. With Germany hatefully occupying France just a few years later, this plot line looks childish and foolish, but as it ties into Renoir's call for peace, it's the failure of this vision that makes it so powerful and saddening. The futility is the heartbreak.

On the other hand, there are things that further complicate the film and show that Renoir is not all naïve and romantic. At a point of anger, Maréchal uses antisemitic language, showing that hatefulness spreads regardless of class and nationality. Our so-called heroes in the camp rudely ignore and reject the friendship of a fellow Black prisoner, a Frenchman just like them.

Most importantly, the titular "illusion" of the film comes from two references to characters suggesting that the war will end, once at the beginning and once at the end of the film. Exasperated and cynical, Renoir knows humankind's tendency towards war, which has been with us since the dawn of civilization: that it will rear its ugly head once again. His film is all the more powerful in spite of that, as Renoir believes that humanism, connection, and harmony are possible.

Renoir's film, The Rules of the Game, follows a similar theme of the French aristocracy's obliviousness to the rise of Nazi Germany. A WWI veteran himself, Renoir made both films to warn the world of Nazi Germany's arrival, to no avail. By the time he released The Grand Illusion, he knew the Nazis' increasing aggression meant that another, even bigger war was inevitable. Renoir considered it a failure that would be lost in time, but the Nazis came and went, and his film endures. Its unique, intellectual approach to war and anti-war message will sadly remain relevant forever.