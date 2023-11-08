The Big Picture The success of the first installment of The Gray Man on Netflix led to the announcement of a sequel, and we finally have an update about The Gray Man 2.

When The Gray Man had a small theatrical release before premiering on Netflix last year, the movie proved that the studio was confident about the action-packed thriller directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. After all, the duo had recently directed one of the biggest movies of all time with Avengers: Endgame, and with a star-studded cast, their Netflix project was ready to make an impact. The result was a film so successful that it convinced Netflix to announce a sequel right after the first installment premiered, though whether that sequel actually happens remains up in the air it seems.

During a recent interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub to support the grand reopening of the American Cinematheque at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood, Scott Stuber, Head of Netflix Film, spoke about the studio's approach for the sequel to The Gray Man, which includes taking a step back from the high-flying action to focus on the characters, saying:

"When we talk about it, the advantage we have is we have incredible actors; they're watchable, they're unique. So, you know, Joe and Anthony [Russo] have talked about, 'If we go back to it, how do we spend time with this guy, Ryan Gosling,' who I think is incredible. I just watch what he's doing right now, and I don't know if there's a better actor out there in terms of his range and what he's accomplishing. The ability to have him in a franchise like that is huge, so we gotta really slow down and make sure, 'What makes that character great, and how do we really extend that story?'"

Stuber also discussed what mindset the filmmakers approached the first film with, coming up with action sequences such as the one involving Ryan Gosling fighting on a train. With his answer, he also cast some doubt about the future of the sequel. When asked directly about the prospects of the sequel happening he replied, "I think that's a maybe." Before going on to say, "I think we gotta get it right. You know, the guys would admit, they had the biggest theatrical hit of all time, and moving into streaming, they were aspirationally trying to do that for their own, like, 'How do we make the biggest thing of all time?' And we probably put too much action in that movie. There were too many action set pieces, and I think we should have slowed down a little bit on the character." Perhaps that means the follow-up film will be a little more character-driven, rather than action-focused—if it happens at all.

When Will 'The Gray Man 2' Come Out If It Happens?

In The Gray Man, Gosling portrays Courtland Gentry, a man imprisoned for killing his father while protecting his brother when he was a minor. He's eventually approached by Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thorton), who asks him to help the CIA with a mission in exchange for his freedom. Unexpectedly, the CIA turns out to be corrupt, and they hire former agent Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans) to kill Gentry before the secrets he has on a hard drive are leaked on the internet. After Dani Miranda (Ana De Armas) sees her reputation damaged by a previous mission, she joins the conflict in an attempt to recover her prestige at the agency.

Since Netflix is still figuring out what the next story should be, it might take a while for The Gray Man 2 to become a part of the platform's catalog. Nevertheless, the studio knows the size of the project they're dealing with, given how the first installment had over 253 million hours viewed about a month after it was released. With a supporting cast that included talent such as Jessica Henwick and Regé-Jean Page in the first film, there's no doubt that the sequel could add even bigger names to its roster, as Sierra Six tries to make his way through an uncertain world.

The Gray Man Release Date July 22, 2022 Director Anthony Russo, Joe Russo Cast Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Billy Bob Thornton Rating PG-13 Runtime 122 minutes Main Genre Thriller Genres Thriller, Action Studio New Regency Writers Anthony Russo

