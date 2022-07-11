Get ready to meet The Gray Man in the next big action-packed film from Avengers: Endgame directors, Anthony and Joe Russo. The Netflix project is based on the spy thriller novel series written by Mark Greaney. The film has major hype surrounding it due to the talented ensemble and huge production budget of $200 million that was granted by the streaming platform. The Gray Man has all the elements of a promising action movie and possible franchise should it perform successfully during its limited cinema release starting July 15 and its following streaming release on July 22.

The story will follow Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), the titular Gray Man and most skilled government mercenary that goes by the codename Sierra Six. After spending so long being an agency trusted killer who hunts his targets, things take a drastic turn when he stumbles across government secrets that endanger him. Gentry goes on the run in a globe-trotting adventure while trying to survive fighting against several assassins and the likes of his former colleague but now hell-bent enemy, Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans).

Before we jump straight in guns blazing and throwing punches, it's worth checking out the badass key players in this story and the star-studded cast that plays them in this Netflix film.

Ryan Gosling as Court Gentry

Image via Netflix

Ryan Gosling makes a return to gritty action as Courtland "Court" Gentry, the film's tenacious protagonist. He's a CIA mercenary who was recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy, to join the Sierra team - an off-the-books government unit. During his service, Gentry becomes a notable asset to the agency until he finds out classified information that lands him in trouble. He is forced to go on the run with a bounty set on him by Lloyd Hansen, his unhinged former colleague.

Gosling has been in the industry since the early 90s ever since he was part of The Mickey Mouse Club as a child actor with Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, and Britney Spears. He's had an incredible resume of lead roles in films like The Notebook with Rachel McAdams, Blue Valentine with Michelle Williams, and Blade Runner 2049. He's a two-time Oscar nominee for his performances in Half Nelson and La La Land. He has four projects coming up including Greta Gerwig's highly-anticipated Barbie movie where he will play Ken opposite Margot Robbie.

Chris Evans as Lloyd Hansen

Image via Netflix

After being the heroic Captain America, Chris Evans changes sides to play Lloyd Hansen, the film's dangerous and relentless antagonist. He's a former CIA colleague of Gentry but ultimately ends up hunting him down to insane lengths. With a matching buzzed hairdo and evil mustache, Hansen looks the part as Gentry's foil as he pursues him.

Evans began his career in the television series Opposite Sex before landing his breakout role of Johnny Storm in the Fantastic Four movies. After appearing in films like The Losers and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Evans would become another iconic hero in the MCU as Captain America. He played the role for 8 years before moving on to other films like Knives Out and most recently, Lightyear. He has four projects coming up including Ghosted opposite The Gray Man costar Ana de Armas.

Ana de Armas as Dani Miranda

Image via Netflix

The next action role for Ana de Armas is Agent Dani Miranda, an ambiguous ally to Gentry who works outside the system and the Sierra team. She's deemed as an unpredictable asset especially when she's just as deadly as Gentry. Her character is an original addition to the movie but draws inspiration from other characters in the book.

Armas is a Cuban-Spanish actress who broke into Hollywood following her 2017 role in Blade Runner 2049. She landed the lead role in Knives Out and went on to appear in other films like The Night Clerk and the last Daniel Craig James Bond installment of No Time to Die. Her next anticipated role is the Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde.

Regé-Jean Page as Denny Carmichael

Image via Netflix

One of Regé-Jean Page's first major film roles is as Denny Carmichael, the Head Director of the CIA who subsequently takes charge of the Sierra team. His heavy responsibility and high ranking means he holds many secrets of which Gentry learns. This causes Carmichael to weigh his options which includes that Gentry's knowledge poses a threat.

Page is popularly known for his role as the Duke of Hastings, Simon Bassett in Bridgerton. Prior to his breakout role, he mainly acted in television including the ABC legal drama For the People. Page has also been involved in voice acting for the podcast series The Sandman and The Harrowing. His recent movie roles have been in films like Mortal Engines and Sylvie's Love. His next big project is Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Jessica Henwick as Suzanne Brewer

Image via Netflix

The streak of action roles continues for Jessica Henwick as she plays Suzanne Brewer, the hardworking and forthright CIA Senior Officer. She works alongside Lloyd Hansen while he's in pursuit of Gentry, but his cunning methods put their alliance to the test.

Jessica Henwick is a Chinese-British actress who started her career in television with the TV series Spirit Warriors. Her breakout role was as Nymeria Sand in Game of Thrones before joining the Netflix Marvel universe as Colleen Wing in Iron Fist. She then appeared in a stretch of movies including Underwater, Love and Monsters, and On the Rocks. Henwick also has voice-acting roles in series like Blood of Zeus and Blade Runner: Black Lotus. She recently landed a supporting role in Matrix: Resurrections. She has four projects coming up including the Knives Out sequel Glass Onion.

Billy Bob Thornton as Donald Fitzroy

Image via Netflix

For the older mentor role of Donald Fitzroy, Billy Bob Thornton plays the former handler of Gentry who brought him into the spy and mercenary world. He was replaced by Denny Carmichael as the Director which leaves him outside the agency. Yet, this still doesn't stop him from being one of the last true allies of Gentry who can help him.

Thornton is an American actor and musician who has been acting since the 80s after initially being a drummer and vocalist in different bands back in the 70s. He's a two-time Oscar-nominated actor in the films Sling Blade and A Simple Plan. He won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for Sling Blade. His other notable leading film roles include The Man Who Wasn't There with Frances McDormand, Monster's Ball with Halle Berry, and the comedy Bad Santa. Thornton has also starred in TV series like Hearts Afire, Fargo, and Goliath. He has three projects lined up including the crime film Where All Light Tends to Go.

Alfre Woodard as Margaret Cahill

Image via Netflix

A respected and wise character like Margaret Cahill is set to be played by Alfre Woodard. She's a former CIA chief (the position that Suzanne Brewer currently occupies) who is also an old friend and confidante of Gentry. Even with her ailing health, she remains steadfast in providing help for the fugitive agent. The character was originally male and went by the name Maurice.

Woodard is a veteran American actress who has been acting since the late 70s. She received an Oscar nomination for her supporting role in Cross Creek. Other prominent films that she has starred in include Star Trek: First Contact, K-Pax, and 12 Years a Slave. Her wide range of television roles includes series like Desperate Housewives, Luke Cage, and State of Affairs. Woodard has five projects coming up including the film Viral starring and directed by Blair Underwood.

Dhanush as Avik San

Image via Netflix

In the international world of spies and assassins, Dhanush comes in as a lethal force to be reckoned with as Avik San. Not only is Lloyd Hansen tailing Gentry, but even Avik San comes in as a threat to Sierra Six. This character was allegedly written specifically for Dhanush as the Russo Brothers were fans of his work and wanted to see him in this action role.

Dhanush is a famous Indian actor, producer, and director whose work has mainly been in Tamil cinema. He's been acting since the early 2000s and is even a playback singer who records music for most of his films. With him starring in a big Hollywood production like this film, it adds to the welcome shift of international actors especially from Asian countries being part of American media.