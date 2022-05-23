'The Gray Man' will get a limited theatrical release a week prior to its Netflix debut on July 22.

Ahead of the trailer debut tomorrow, new character posters for the Russo brothers’ upcoming Netflix action film, The Gray Man, have been unveiled. Featuring Ryan Gosling in the titular role and Chris Evans as his “psychopathic adversary,” The Gray Man also stars Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton and the Indian star Dhanush.

The new character posters feature the central trio, all looking pensively into the middle distance. Gosling, however, is staring right into our souls. His poster describes the character as “The Uncatchable,” while Evans’ poster calls his character “The Unstoppable.” De Armas’ character, on the other hand, is described as “The Untraceable.” Dhanush shared his character poster on Instagram. It described his character as a “Lethal Force.” All the guys are sporting some spectacular facial hair.

The Russos are coming off of their disappointing passion project Cherry, which reunited them with star Tom Holland, whom they cast as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The filmmakers are best known for having directed two Captain America films—Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War—and two Avengers movies, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The Gray Man marks a return to big-budget filmmaking.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'The Gray Man' Images Reveal Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling's Killer Mustaches

Based on the novel by Mark Greaney, the film is written by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely. The Gray Man is produced by the Russos, Joe Roth, Jeffery Kirschenbaum, Mike Larocca, and Chris Castaldi. Executive producers are Markus and McFeely, Patrick Newall, Jake Aust, Angela Russo-Otstot, Geoff Haley, Zack Roth, and Palak Patel.

Also starring Regé-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, and Alfre Woodard, The Gray Man is touted to be among the most expensive original films Netflix has ever produced, with a reported budget of $200 million. It’s designed to spawn an original IP for the streamer. The film is slated for limited theatrical release on July 15, followed by a Netflix release on July 22. You can get a better look at the character posters down below.

Here's the official synopsis for The Gray Man:

The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death. But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He’ll need it.

'SNL': Pete Davidson Channels Eminem In Lorne Michaels Tribute Music Video

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Rahul Malhotra (351 Articles Published) Rahul Malhotra is a Weekend News Writer for Collider. From Francois Ozon to David Fincher, he'll watch anything once. Swing and a miss>Measured victory. Also, #JusticeForHan. (He/Him). More From Rahul Malhotra

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe