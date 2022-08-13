Netflix has been on a rocky road recently, but one of their highlights this summer was the release of Joe and Anthony Russo’s spy thriller The Gray Man. The star-studded action film was full of amazing heart-pounding moments and fun characters. Arguably the most memorable character was the villainous Lloyd played wonderfully by Chris Evans. Now, Evans’ dog, Dodger, is showing off his best Lloyd cosplay.

Evans took to his Instagram to post two cute photos of Dodger wearing Lloyd’s quirky blue polo shirt that the actor sported in the latter half of The Gray Man. It even has screen-accurate battle damage. The only thing missing is the character's signature mustache. In the post, Evans hilariously revealed, “While filming #thegrayman the wardrobe department accidentally shrunk one of Lloyd’s shirts. I obviously kept it for one reason.” Lloyd or his shirt didn’t live to see the end of the film, but Dodger might be bidding for a role in The Gray Man sequel and looking to follow in the villain's footsteps. Although that’s hard to believe because Dodger looks like a very good boy.

After years of watching Evans kill it as Captain America, The Gray Man finally let the actor flex his dark side as Lloyd, a lovable egomaniac and unstable mercenary for hire that played off Ryan Gosling’s humorously disinterested CIA agent Sierra Six so well. Evans gives such a wacky and entertainingly campy early James Bond villainesque performance while rocking the coolest “trash stash” around. The character's unstableness was his ultimate downfall, but his beautiful goofiness will always have a place in many action fans’ hearts. However, it’s safe to say that Lloyd would still be alive today if he had a trusty dog like Dodger by his side.

Image via Netflix

While The Gray Man received mixed reviews, the film reinforced the fact that The Russo Brothers know how to direct a thrilling action film. It was a surprisingly character-driven spy film that thrived off Lloyd's crazy fun antics, sense of style, and rivalry with Six. The only thing missing were cute dogs. However, thankfully Dodger has come to rectify that glaring mistake.

Evans has posted many cute pictures of his dog in the past, but the Lloyd version of Dodger might be the most adorable of them all. You can view Evans’ humorous post down below before streaming The Gray Man on Netflix now.