Netflix recently announced the sale of what could possibly become a collector’s item some years down the line. You can now buy, if you choose to, the “trash stache” Chris Evans is seen sporting in the upcoming spy film The Gray Man. The only thing that remains to be seen is if the streamer will also unveil similar facial prosthetics worn by Ryan Gosling, who plays the protagonist in the film. Or maybe a wig similar to Ana de Armas' hairstyle in the film?

The Gray Man is based on the novel by Mark Greaney, and is directed by brothers Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, who are perhaps best known for the Apple+ film, Cherry. Just kidding, they are the minds behind four massively successful Marvel movies—Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

The brothers clearly love working with Evans, who plays the psychopathic villain Lloyd Hansen in The Gray Man. Lloyd leads the manhunt to capture Gosling’s CIA black-ops mercenary, Court Gentry. The Russos reacted to the news of Evans’ “trash stache” being sold on the Netflix store with a tweet. They wrote, “But do they smell like @ChrisEvans?”

The Gray Man is being touted as one of the most expensive Netflix original films ever produced. With a reported budget of $200 million that puts it on par with the streamer’s other star-driven franchise-starter Red Notice, which stars Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot. Red Notice already has sequels in development, and that’s probably what Netflix intends for The Gray Man as well, as it transitions away from mid-budget auteur vehicles and cuts back on the quantity over quality approach in light of recent financial setbacks.

A first trailer for the film was unveiled last month and teased massive action set-pieces as well as a high-stakes globe-trotting plot. Also starring Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Julia Butters, Eme Ikwuakor, Scott Haze, and Dhanush, The Gray Man will have a limited release in theaters on July 15, before debuting on Netflix on July 22. You can get a better look at the “trash stache” here, and read the film’s official synopsis down below: