The highly-anticipated Netflix drama The Gray Man has finally begun filming. The Joe Russo and Anthony Russo-directed flick will be an adaptation of the Mark Greaney novel of the same name. It was announced back in 2014 that the Avengers: Endgame directors had taken over the film, which was originally going to be made by Ad Astra director James Gray and star Brad Pitt. The Russo brothers shared the good news to their Twitter and Instagram pages on Tuesday afternoon, by posting a photo of their clapperboard with the movie’s title and "Take 1" written on it.

Last summer, it was revealed Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans would take on the lead roles in the thriller, marking the first and fifth time the actors have worked with the Russo brothers, respectively. Gosling will play Court Gentry, a former CIA operative-turned-assassin who is also known as the Gray Man. Evans will track Gentry across the world as Lloyd Hansen, his former colleague who is now hunting him down.

Bridgerton breakout star Regé-Jean Page also recently joined the cast, as did Ana de Armas of Knives Out fame. Rounding out the all-star roster are Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, and Alfre Woodard. Woodard is currently the only other star whose character has been revealed, as the Oscar-nominated actress is set to portray Maurice Cahill, an old friend of Gentry who helps him along the way as he is tracked down.

The new Netflix project won’t be a one-and-done either. The Russo’s confirmed The Gray Man will be a franchise at 2020’s CCXP in a panel moderated by Collider’s own Steve Weintraub. Joe Russo shared with us that The Gray Man "is being conceived as a series of films, and again, potentially branching out, we could follow other characters, but we’re not gonna answer every question in the movie."

The Grey Man boasts Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, as well as Anna Waterhouse and Joe Shrapnel in addition to Joe Russo. It will be executive produced by Patrick Newall.

The Grey Man lands on Netflix in 2022. Check out the new set photo confirming filming has begun here:

