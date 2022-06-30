If you live in Los Angeles and are looking forward to seeing the Russo Brothers new movie, The Gray Man, you’re about to send me an email. I say this because Netflix is providing Collider with a very limited number of free tickets to an early screening on Sunday, July 10th at 5pm, so you can see the film before it’s in theaters and on Netflix.

But I’ve left out the best part.

Following the screening, you’ll be able to watch an incredible Q&A featuring Joe & Anthony Russo, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Regé-Jean Page, and Julia Butters.

While I’ve attended many cool screenings in Los Angeles, it’s incredibly rare to get so many people from one movie together for a post-screening Q&A. I’m actually going to attend this screening because of this Q&A.

If you’d like to get free tickets to the screening, you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See The Gray Man Q&A.” In the body of the email, you need to include your name and if you’d like to bring a guest. Since so many people are going to ask for tickets, and we have so few to giveaway, you might want to also include a few sentences on why you should be one of the winners.

We’ll be contacting the people that won tickets by July 7th, and it’ll include the location and all the details on how to attend.

Finally, since the review embargo for The Gray Man hasn’t lifted yet, all I can say is the Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans led action thriller is LOADED with cool fight scenes and nine action set pieces that are going to look fantastic on the big screen. If you have the ability to see The Gray Man on a movie screen, you should jump at the chance.

