The Marvel Cinematic Universe has enjoyed unbridled access to some of the biggest and best stars Hollywood offers, thanks to its staggering budgets and vast pop-culture profile. While the exploits of many of the franchise’s leading actors have been widely celebrated by the masses, the directors of the MCU haven’t always received the same level of attention for their accomplishments away from the saga.

Joe and Anthony Russoproved what they were capable of beyond the superhero genre with their big-budget action-extravaganza The Gray Man, one of the biggest financial commitments Netflix has ever made to an original movie. However, the achievements of the Marvel directors go far beyond action blockbusters, with everything from award-winning drama to iconic cult classics on the long and illustrious list of their greatest works.

‘The Gray Man’ (2022) by Joe and Anthony Russo

The Netflix release sees the directing duo of Joe and Anthony Russo back in fine form with an explosive action thriller that will delight fans of the genre. While it may not be in line to win Best Picture at the Oscars, it does deliver on all the essential tropes of the action genre to be a scintillating celebration of blockbuster entertainment.

Starring Ryan Gosling, it offers a pulsating viewing experience as it follows an elite CIA operative being hunted by assassins. With Chris Evansalso starring as the film’s antagonist, it will satisfy action fans and those who adored the Russo Brothers' work in the MCU.

‘October Sky’ (1999) by Joe Johnston

Image via Universal Pictures

Joe Johnston is one of Hollywood’s most underappreciated figures. From offering a brilliant introduction to Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) in Captain America: The First Avenger to designing plenty of the iconic images from the Star Wars movies, he’s been a pioneer of pop-culture entertainment for decades. His filmography is also impressive, with 1999’s October Sky narrowly beating 1995’s Jumanji as the director’s best film.

Based on a true story, Homer Hickam (Jake Gyllenhaal) is inspired to study rocketry when he sees Sputnik in the sky despite it going against his father’s wishes. A moving feel-good tale about passion and perseverance, it boasts an all-star cast and a meaningful message that anyone can appreciate.

‘Belfast’ (2021) by Kenneth Branagh

One of the biggest films at the 94th Academy Awards, Belfast saw Thor director Kenneth Branagh excel with a deeply personal story about family. In the tumultuous setting of Belfast in the late 1960s, it follows a young boy (Jude Hill) through his daily life while providing his innocent perspective on the horrors unfolding around him.

The film’s simple slice-of-life premise is bolstered by Branagh’s imaginative and immersive direction and some excellent performances from a sensational cast. Branagh won an Academy Award for his screenplay, which earned seven nominations.

‘Evil Dead II’ (1987) by Sam Raimi

The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness director may have burst onto the scene with 1981’s Evil Dead, but his follow-up to the iconic horror flick remains his most enduring work. The horror/comedy classic ramps up the blood, madness, and hilarity to make for a slapstick gore-fest that horror hounds and film aficionados alike can appreciate for its ingenuity.

Sam Raimi’s right-hand man, Bruce Campbell, is the perfect tone setter for such a film, re-imagining what a horror protagonist could be as the gleefully goofy Ash Williams. Younger Raimi who enjoy horror movies ought to seek this one out to see the director at his brilliantly bonkers best.

‘Hunt for the Wilderpeople’ (2016) by Taika Waititi

Image via Piki Films

One of New Zealand’s finest and most successful films, Hunt For the Wilderpeople was the film that put Taika Waititi on the radar of international audiences. Viewed by many to be the kiwi director’s best film, it delivers a heartwarming story about a foster child and his ‘Uncle’ who inadvertently spark a manhunt that captures the nation's interest.

Deftly balancing laugh-out-loud comedy with somber moments of drama, Waititi expertly navigates all the comedy genre can achieve. A pure delight that anyone can enjoy, Hunt For the Wilderpeople is the kind of movie we need to see more of.

‘Fruitvale Station’ (2013) by Ryan Coogler

With their collaborations on Black Panther and Creed, Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan have forged an attention-grabbing working relationship in blockbuster films. Still, it’s the pair’s work on Fruitvale Station which is arguably their most significant. Despite being released in 2013, the film is sadly more relevant today as it chronicles the last day of Oscar Grant's life (Jordan).

The biographical drama puts the microscope on police brutality and how America values Black lives, enabling Jordan to excel in one of his finest performances. As Coogler’s first feature film, it was an exciting debut for a young filmmaker whose career has gone from strength-to-strength ever since.

‘Short Term 12’ (2013) by Destin Daniel Cretton

Destin Daniel Cretton was responsible for the success of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and has been announced as the director of several upcoming MCU movies. However, he has enjoyed plenty of indie acclaim with Short Term 12, one of the most underrated films from the MCU directing cohort.

The raw, uncompromising drama focuses on the people who inhabit a residential treatment facility for disadvantaged youths. A rather confronting watch, it saw the MCU’s Brie Larsondeliver a superb performance in the lead role, while the supporting cast included the likes of Rami Malek, Kaitlyn Dever, LaKeith Stanfield, and Stephanie Beatriz.

‘The Rider’ (2017) by Chloé Zhao

One of the highest-profile MCU directors in recent times, Chloé Zhao was announced as the director of Eternals hot off the back of her Oscar-winning drama Nomadland. However, it was her previous film which many view to be the director’s best work.

With her intent on realism giving great emotional power to the piece, The Riderfollows a young cowboy who cannot compete in the rodeo circuit after suffering a head injury while riding. A deep and contemplative masterpiece, it is unafraid to offer a hard-hitting look at masculinity in modern-day America and handles its answers with thoughtfulness and grace.

‘The Nice Guys’ (2016) by Shane Black

Iron Man 3 director, Shane Black, has been blending action and comedy successfully for decades and has a staggering collection of enjoyable films under his belt. Among the best is The Nice Guys, a cult comedy-mystery smash hit starring Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe.

The underrated mystery follows a mismatched pair of P.I.s in 1970s L.A. investigating a missing girl and a dead porn star. A riveting throwback to the buddy-cop movies of yesteryear, The Nice Guys spruces up the genre with its sharp comedy and the delightful chemistry between its two stars and results in an infectiously fun film that both casual moviegoers and film fanatics can enjoy.

‘Jojo Rabbit’ (2019) by Taika Waititi

One of the biggest filmmakers in the world right now, Taika Waititi has garnered a huge following from his ability to blend goofy comedy and heartfelt characters with sincere moments of drama. Jojo Rabbit sees Waititi working that balance with poise, control, and care that some have underappreciated.

The film follows a young Hitler Youth cadet (Roman Griffin Davis) who learns his mother (Scarlett Johansson) is sheltering a Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their house. Delivering on all the drama and comedy in the story’s potential, it is an emotionally impactful film that saw Waititi win an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

