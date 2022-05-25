For Netflix’s most ambitious production to date, look no further than The Gray Man, an action thriller based on the New York Times bestseller book series of the same name by writer Mark Greaney. Sharing DNA with such properties as The Bourne Identity and John Wick, The Gray Man follows a former CIA hitman fighting for his life after being betrayed by the country he loved. Netflix is going all-in on this project - it’s one of the most expensive Netflix Originals to date, pulling in Hollywood superstars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans to play the leading roles and filming on set in France and the Czech Republic as well as undisclosed Stateside locations. Reportedly, a prequel and sequel are already in development.

Expect high-octane thrills, international intrigue, and masterful performances by some of the best actors in the business. If that sounds like it's right up your alley, here are all the details we have so far for this exciting Netflix thriller movie.

Watch the Trailer for The Gray Man

Netflix released the first official trailer for The Gray Man on May 24, giving fans a good look at all the large-scale action set-pieces the action-adventure spy film has in store for fans of the genre. For fighting with fists, explosive car chases, Ana de Armas, and of course Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans duking it out while brandishing some great facial hair.

When and Where is The Gray Man Releasing?

The Gray Man will naturally be a Netflix exclusive on streaming, but it will also be released in theaters on Friday, July 15, 2022. If you’d like the full theater experience for The Gray Man, though, you’ll have to act quickly - it will only be in theaters for a week, after which the film will become available for streaming on July 22.

What Is The Gray Man About?

The Gray Man follows Court Gentry, codename Sierra Six, who was once a CIA operative specializing in infiltration and assassination. After an unspecified betrayal lands him in prison, Gentry escapes and begins a new life as an assassin for hire, building a fearsome reputation in the process. However, his old colleagues at the CIA aren’t about to let him go. After uncovering some incriminating evidence against the agency, Gentry becomes the target of Lloyd Hansen, another of the CIA’s top intelligence agents and a man of even fewer scruples than Gentry. The result is a violent manhunt across several countries, with Gentry having only his wit, skill, and resourcefulness to rely on to escape Hansen, every bounty hunter and killer-for-hire on the continent, and the might of the entire United States global intelligence network.

Who Is Making The Gray Man?

The Gray Man is being directed by Anthony and Joseph Russo, collectively known as the Russo Brothers. They’re no strangers to stylish action, having directed four films for the Marvel Cinematic Universe including Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame, the latter of which broke box-office records its opening week and remains a high-water mark for massive multi-continuity movie franchises to this day.

Joseph Russo is also one of the screenwriters for this project, along with Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. Markus and McFeely are also a mainstay duo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, much like the Russo brothers themselves: all four have previously worked together on Marvel projects, and Markus and McFeely have also written for The Chronicles of Narnia series of films.

Who Is In the Cast of The Gray Man?

Ryan Gosling stars as the titular Gray Man, a.k.a. Court Gentry, freelance assassin, and international fugitive. Gosling is perhaps best known for his starring role in the romantic musical La La Land, but he’s earned his acting chops in Drive and Blade Runner 2049. In hot pursuit is Chris Evans as Lloyd Hansen, his unhinged former colleague. Evans is of course best known for his work as Steve Rogers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe from Captain America: The First Avenger through to Avengers: Endgame, in which he also worked under the direction of the Russo brothers. He’s also directed and starred in the romantic drama Before We Go and proved his talent as a villain in Knives Out.

Joining the two men is Ana de Armas, who starred alongside Evans in Knives Out and Gosling in Blade Runner 2049. She’s also joined the ranks of Bond girls in No Time to Die. De Armas plays Agent Dani Miranda, who works alongside Hansen to track down Gentry. They’re opposed not only by Gentry but by former handler Donald Fitzroy, played by Billy Bob Thornton. Thornton is a veteran actor whose filmography includes Armageddon, The Man Who Wasn’t There, and Fargo. Other cast members appearing in the movie include Regé-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Alfre Woodard, Wagner Moura, Julia Butters, Callan Mulvey, Eme Ikwuakor, Scott Haze, Michael Gandolfini, Sam Lerner, Robert Kazinsky, and DeObia Oparei.

What’s Next For The Gray Man?

Netflix is currently developing both a prequel and a sequel for The Gray Man. A sequel makes sense - The Gray Man appears to be based on the first book in a six-book series, so there’s plenty of material yet to adapt - but the prequel, intriguingly, will be focusing on the story behind antagonist Lloyd Hansen. It seems Netflix’s ambition for this film reaches far beyond its mind-boggling budget and star-studded cast: they fully expect to make The Gray Man into a franchise. If the movie is as good as its director and cast would suggest, it just might succeed.

When Is The Gray Man Filming?

The Gray Man started filming in March 2021, and wrapped up on July 22 of the same year. Locations included the Château de Chantilly in France and Prague, Czech Republic.

