They also talk about the pressure to get it right once you step on set and how Ryan Gosling prepared for the role.

With The Gray Man now playing in select movie theaters and streaming on Netflix starting July 22, I recently spoke to Joe and Anthony Russo about making the action thriller. Since we already did a longer interview with the Russo brothers where they talked about why it’s taken so long to get Mark Greaney’s novel to movie screens, casting Ryan Gosling, the incredible challenge of making a movie with nine action sequences, and why they cast Dhanush, I decided in this interview to have them break down filming the massive Prague action set sequence in the third act of the film.

I don’t want to spoil the movie, so all I’ll say is one of The Gray Man biggest and most involved of the nine incredible action sequences takes place in Prague. In the sequence, you’ve got Gosling under fire, tons of police and private contractors trying to capture or kill him, and eventually the action takes place on a tram that runs through the city. It’s a fantastic set piece that had the audience clapping in both screenings that I attended.

In the video above, you can watch the Russo brothers break down what it really takes to film a sequence on this scale and how it’s a team effort from many people to pull it off. They also talk about what Gosling did to get ready for his role and the way they will reshoot things that don’t work.

Image via Netflix

While you have a lot of choices on what to do with your time, if you’re thinking about seeing The Gray Man, I strongly recommend watching it in a movie theater if it’s playing where you live. The Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans led action thriller is loaded with cool fight scenes and action set pieces that look fantastic on the big screen.

The Gray Man also stars Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Wagner Moura and Alfre Woodard. The film was written by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The Gray Man is produced by the Russos, Joe Roth, Jeffery Kirschenbaum, Mike Larocca, and Chris Castaldi. Executive producers are Markus and McFeely, Patrick Newall, Jake Aust, Angela Russo-Otstot, Geoff Haley, Zack Roth, and Palak Patel.

Here's the official synopsis for The Gray Man: