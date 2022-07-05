I’ve got a few questions for you. Are you a fan of the Russo Brothers? Do you live in New York City or the surrounding area? Are you looking forward to Netflix’s The Gray Man? And do you like seeing free movies followed by a Q&A? If you answered yes to these questions, you’re about to be very happy.

On Friday night, July 15 at The Paris theater in NYC, Collider is partnering up with Netflix for a special free screening of The Gray Man and after the screening ends, we’ll have the directors Joe & Anthony Russo participating in a Q&A.

Since the review embargo for The Gray Man hasn’t lifted yet, all I can say is the Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans led action thriller is LOADED with cool fight scenes and nine action set pieces that look fantastic on the big screen. If you have the ability to see The Gray Man on a movie screen, you should jump at the chance.

If you’d like to attend the screening you have two options. You can either purchase tickets on The Paris theater website to ensure getting in. Or you can win free tickets by emailing thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See The Gray Man.” In the body of the email, you need to include your name and if you’d like to bring a guest. We’ll be contacting the people that won tickets on July 9th or 10th.

