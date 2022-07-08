Netflix's The Gray Man, the highly-anticipated spy thriller from Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo, just got a new action-packed teaser ahead of its release later this month. The new clip was shared Friday on the official Russo Brothers Twitter account, and it includes fight scenes, fireworks, and Ryan Gosling (First Man) and Chris Evans (Lightyear) bracing for a fight.

The clip starts with CIA operative Court Gentry (Gosling), aka Sierra Six, walking through a crowd as fireworks boom overhead. The accompanying voice-over makes it clear he's a target who has "gotten his hands on some compromising information." Gentry's former colleague Lloyd Hansen (Evans) briefly appears and asks for the target's name. "The Gray Man," he's told.

What follows are more action-packed scenes including a car chase, a plane crashing, and even more fireworks. The teaser, which boasts that the film will be "the most explosive film of the summer," ends with Hansen asking Gentry if he's ready to "dance," which definitely means fight. The two square up before Hansen throws a punch.

Image via Netflix

The Gray Man, based on Mark Greaney's novel series of the same name, follows Gentry who has uncovered some of the CIA's darkest secrets. This has made him the target of Hansen, who is hot on his trail and determined to take him out. Gentry's only ally, it seems, is Agent Dani Miranda, played by Ana de Armas (No Time to Die). In addition to Gosling, Evans and de Armas, the film's cast includes Billy Bob Thornton, Rege-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura and Alfre Woodard. Joe Russo wrote the script alongside Avengers: Endgame collaborators Christoper Markus and Stephen McFeely.

The Gray Man is reportedly one of the most expensive films Netflix has ever produced, with a budget hovering around $200 million. The film will be released in select theaters on July 15 before debuting on Netflix on July 22. Check out the new clip below: