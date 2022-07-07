Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans are set to go toe-to-toe in the highly anticipated upcoming Netflix action-thriller, and the Russo Brothers want to get fans in on the action. The plot of The Gray Man centers around a global hunt, so it seems only fitting that AGBO (the award-winning production company founded by the Russo Brothers) is hosting a New York Weekend Gray Man Poster Hunt Giveaway that calls on fans to take a photo of themselves in front of a poster for The Gray Man. What do you get if you win? Well, you're just going to have to keep reading to find out.

On July 15th, Collider is hosting a screening of The Gray Man at the Paris Theater in Manhattan, which will also include a special Q&A with the director duo Anthony and Joe Russo. So if you don't win our ticket giveaway, three lucky winners and a guest will be selected by AGBO to attend the screening. And it sounds like fans should try to go all-out because taking a photo in front of a poster in costume gives you a little bonus! Will you show up in a black and red tracksuit like Gosling's Six? Or perhaps you'll show up with a Chris Evans-inspired mustache. There are a lot of options when it comes to which one of The Gray Man's cast of characters you will want to show up as. In addition to Gosling and Evans, The Gray Man stars Dhanush, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Julia Butters, Alfre Woodard, and so many more talented actors. And just look at the high-stakes plot that's about to unfold:

Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Thornton), Gentry (Gosling) was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death. But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (de Armas) has his back. He’ll need it.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to an Advanced Screening of ‘The Gray Man’ with an Incredible Q&A

Here's what you need to know about entering AGBO's New York Weekend Gray Man Poster Hunt Giveaway:

You must be following the AGBO account.

Tag the AGBO account within your post

Use the hashtag #AGBOGrayMan

Posts must be made to your feed by Sunday, June 10th 11:59 PM ET

Winners will be selected at AGBO's discretion and will be announced on Monday, July 11th. Winning does not include travel.

While you wait to find out if you're a lucky winner, check out the trailer for The Gray Man below and catch it in theaters on July 15th or at home on July 22nd.