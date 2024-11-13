This holiday season, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are traveling from across the pond for another exercise in humility -- for the Americans at least. The Great American Baking Show returns for Season 3 on The Roku Channel. Taking the cutthroat world of British baking and giving it a more relaxed makeover, The Great American Baking Show will incorporate several celebrities in The Great British Baking Show spin-off. Once again, Severance’s Zach Cherry and accomplished comedian Casey Wilson take up hosting duties, under the watchful eyes of Hollywood and Leith, who are ready to give their expert opinions. As Leith says in the trailer: “The great thing about American celebrities is they’re there to enjoy themselves.”

The backhanded compliment is The Great British Baking Show at its finest. Americans don’t take things seriously like their British counterparts. Regardless, a lot of fun will be had by all when The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday Season 3 airs with many well-known faces.

Five Celebrity Bakers Head Into the Iconic Tent

“Hosts Casey Wilson and Zach Cherry welcome five celebrity bakers into the iconic tent for a spectacular holiday special. Emmy nominee Anthony Anderson, comedian and host Rob Riggle, SNL cast member Vanessa Beyer, award-winning host Loni Love, and actor Susie Essman compete for the coveted winner’s cake stand and “star baker” crown. As they whisk, bake, and fake their way through three holiday-themed challenges, will they do enough to impress Baking Show legends Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith?”

According to the trailer, Hollywood seems more impressed than he may be comfortable with. This year, The Great American Baking Show employs the talents of many performers, including Anthony Anderson, Rob Riggle, and Vanessa Bayer. While their baking skills may be suspect, their comedy has not lost its edge.

'The Great American Baking Show' Will Be Fun For the Whole Family

“At the end of the day, I’m not here to bake friends,” Bayer says, practically winking at the camera. Her SNL days long behind her, but Bayer has been a missed presence on television. That isn’t to say that The Great American Baking Show doesn’t put these actors through their paces, however. Paul Hollywood is always ready to give these Americans a reality check.

“I’m making a gluten-free carrot roll with cream–” Susie Sussman starts to explain for one of her creations.

“Ugh,” Hollywood sighs dramatically, as only he could before abruptly leaving. The food critic is always here to tell it like it is. However, he isn’t completely prejudiced. Later in the trailer, he admits he is stunned by Riggle and one of his concoctions.

“Stunned which way?” Riggle asks before Hollywood replies: “That’s delicious.” All these antics and more can be expected when The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday Season 3 airs on November 21 on The Roku Channel.

The Great American Baking Show It follows contestants vying to become the America's top baker. Cast Mary Berry , Paul Hollywood , Nia Vardalos , Ian Gomez , Johnny Iuzzini , Sherry Yard , Prue Leith , Ellie Kemper , Zach Cherry , Ayesha Curry Main Genre Cooking Franchise(s) The Great British Baking Show Showrunner Richard McKerrow , Anna Beattie

