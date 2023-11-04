The Big Picture The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday is back with a stacked lineup of comedians, athletes, and actors competing in a baking competition filled with holiday cheer.

The American equivalent of The Great British Baking Show brings a fun twist with its cast of comedians baking, making it a great show to watch during the holiday season.

Ego Nwodim, Joel McHale, and Phoebe Robinson lead a hilarious cast that promises chaos and competition, with McHale even sassing back at judge Paul Hollywood in the trailer.

The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday is back and this time, the kitchen is stacked. Hosted by Zach Cherry and Casey Wilson, the show brings judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith into the tent to test the work from six celebrity bakers to see who is the best of the holiday season. And this time around, we have some of the best comedians, athletes, and actors there to help fill the tent with cheer and celebration.

Per an official logline, this year's iteration features "co-hosts Casey Wilson and Zach Cherry take audiences into in the iconic tent for a spectacular, celebrity-filled holiday special. Six celebrity bakers put on their aprons, turn on their ovens, and fire up a holiday storm. They whisk, bake, and fake their way to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith and compete for the coveted cake stand and Star Baker crown."

The six stars include Broad City star Arturo Castro as well as NBA star DeAndre Jordan, Saturday Night Live star and legend in her own right Ego Nwodim, Community's Joel McHale, comedian Heather McMahan, and stand-up comedian and writer Phoebe Robinson. From the trailer, it does seem like chaos will ensue, which is the perfect kind of energy for The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday. The trailer also shows McHale sassing back at Hollywood when he calls the cookies "biscuits."

A Baking Competition Full of Holiday Cheer

Part of the allure for American audiences of The Great British Baking Show was the fact that the fact that it was calming. The Great American Baking Show has been running for a long enough time that it does seem to have the same staying power for its audience. The American cast of celebrities is filled with more comedians, merging treats and comedy.

While the British equivalent has had stars such as James McAvoy and Daisy Ridley in the tent, the American equivalent having heavy hitters comedians baking each season adds to its charm. The new season will be available for streaming on Roku for free beginning November 10.