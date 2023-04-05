It’s fair to say that the U.K. has given those of us across the pond in the United States some extraordinary imports. From The Beatles and The Rolling Stones to fish and chips and blood pudding (okay, maybe not that last one), the country just keeps on passing its abundance onto us. And soon, perhaps the most exciting import yet will see the country’s most beloved baking show make its way to a tent near you. Since its initial announcement back in August, American audiences have been prepping their stations and preparing for the arrival of The Great American Baking Show. Finally giving us a trailer, The Roku Channel is delivering the (baked) goods on what we can expect from the upcoming series.

Celebrating America’s nickname as the “melting pot,” returning judge and celebrated restaurateur Prue Leith says that she’s “rather hoping that these bakers will bring something new to the tent.” The sounds of string instruments can be heard as we get our first view of the legendary baking tent, set up in a gorgeous location surrounded by trees and fresh blooms. Our first peeks at the bakers introduce us to an eager lineup of contestants ready to put on the best bakes of their lives. Taking the center stage alongside Leith is fellow longtime judge and baker Paul Hollywood while cheeky jokes are cracked by new hosts, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Ellie Kemper and Severance's Zach Cherry. The heat’s cranked all the way up as the contestants try to avoid soggy bottoms and nab the title of Star Baker all while delivering the same “teamwork makes the dream work” energy that we know and love from the original series.

Both Kemper and Cherry have previously held down co-hosting duties as guest stars on the original British series so they’ve already begun to build a rapport with Leith and Hollywood. With this previous experience under their belts, the duo is also well versed in the decorum of the tent and how to weave the perfect balance of chatting with the competitors and giving them the time to prepare their bakes. The U.S. version of the series is in great hands as it’s backed by Love Productions USA, the company responsible for the beloved competition show The Amazing Race. Dropping exclusively on The Roku Channel, the series arrives on May 5.

What is The Great American Baking Show?

While the original series underwent title changes, personnel changes, and even network shifts, audiences are still coming back to The Great British Bake Off over a decade since it premiered. The heartwarming series features a set of contestants who, in their spare time, love to practice the artful craft of baking. Bringing their skills to the famed tent, the non-professional bakers face off against one another each week in a different set of challenges for one to rise to the top and be awarded the bragging rights of the show’s champion. Not your typical reality show, The Great British Bake Off managed to capture the hearts of its viewers via teamwork energy with each season boasting several standout personalities.

Check out the trailer below and prepare for the bake of your life when The Great American Baking Show heats up on The Roku Channel on May 5.