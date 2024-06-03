The Big Picture Zach Cherry loves engaging with passionate home bakers on The Great American Baking Show

Zach and Casey get input on pre-episode sketches, showcasing their improv comedy skills

The full season of The Great American Baking Show is available for free on The Roku Channel.

Zach Cherry is an actor who has popped up in many popular streaming series like the new Amazon Prime show, Fallout. In addition to his work as an actor, he’s also landed a very fun role co-hosting The Great American Baking Show, which is now in its second official season after a host of fun holiday specials on its Roku Channel home. Zach co-hosts the show with fellow actor Casey Wilson alongside renowned judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

The Great American Baking Show follows the same format as its British predecessor, with home bakers from across the country chosen to compete for a big win. American audiences became captivated by the competition series, falling in love with its good-natured vibe combined with tasty-looking bakes. The American iteration still has the same magic that feels like a warm hug while watching it, and now that it’s returned for a new season, fans can enjoy those warm hugs once again. Collider had the opportunity to speak with Zach about what he loves most about hosting the Roku series.

Zach Cherry Loves the Passion Displayed By the Bakers on ‘The Great American Baking Show’

Image via The Roku Channel

When asked about what he loves most about hosting GABS, Zach naturally went toward the obvious response first. Zach said, “Number one, I'd say, is pretty broad and pretty obvious, is tasting the food because it's all really good. Even the stuff the judges are kind of harsh on,” he said, adding, “I usually try it, and I'm like, ‘That would be the best thing I ever made.’” He also mentioned how much he enjoys engaging with the bakers in the tent. “They're huge baking nerds. I think they would agree,” Zach shared.

The bakers are self-taught, which requires a lot of dedication when they are living and working at the same time. It’s this particular passion that Zach loves seeing in the bakers. He shared, “I think they don't often get to be around that many other baking nerds. So all the conversations that are taking place on-camera and off-camera are so fun to watch.” He also brought up how much enjoys working with his co-host and the judges. “The judges and my co-host, Casey Wilson, are very fun to interact with. Paul and Prue were very supportive. They're such pros at this, you know? When we came in, they were very helpful.”

Zach and Casey Have Input On the Pre-Episode Sketches on ‘GABS’

Image via The Roku Channel

It does seem like Zach and Casey are having fun hosting the series, even during the cutesy sketches that occur before each episode. When asked about how they are developed, Zach said, “Usually, those come from some of the producers, and then Casey and I will kind of workshop it with them.” They continue to refine it after that until they feel that it’s ready to debut. “It often starts with the producers [saying] ‘Hey, what if we did this? What if we did this?’ And they'll bring us something, and then we'll kind of go from there.”

It makes absolute sense that Zach and Casey get input on the sketches. Zach is no stranger to the world of improv and said, “You know, I come from a sketch comedy and an improv comedy background, and I haven't gotten to do much on-camera sketch comedy professionally.” He added, “It's fun to kind of go back to my roots and just be silly for a little bit.” The Great American Baking Show may have woken up Zach’s sketch comedy bug, but it hasn’t inspired him to bake at home. When asked if he’s picked up any skills since he began hosting the series, Zach said, “Just by following and watching. I'm not a huge baker and weirdly enough, I'd say I bake even less since hosting the show.” He continued, saying, “I think [it’s] partially because I'm sort of like, ‘Well, it's not gonna be that good. Why even bother?’ But I have picked up little tidbits.”

To hear more about some of the things Zach learned hosting The Great American Baking Show, as well as what tips he picked up from Paul Hollywood, check out his full interview with Collider above.

The new complete season of The Great American Baking Show is available to stream for free on The Roku Channel.

