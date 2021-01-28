From a galaxy far, far away and a mansion full of mutants to a country across, across the pond and a tent full of bakers. The Great British Bake-Off (known here in the states as The Great British Baking Show) has announced the cast for its 2021 celebrity five-part special, all to help the efforts of Stand Up To Cancer. And they include such stars as Daisy Ridley of Star Wars fame and James McAvoy of X-Men fame.

Per Deadline, this star-studded miniseries will debut in the UK on Channel 4 spring 2021 (and it better make it to Netflix soon after!), giving audiences a wholesome dollop of joy, whimsy, and camaraderie, all for a good cause. Sarah Lazenby, Channel 4’s outgoing head of formats and features, said this of the special series: “What we all need right now is more joy. Bake Off is serving up yet another dollop of fun courtesy of some very willing celebrities. We can’t promise a huge helping of baking inspiration, but we can deliver some much-needed laughs.” Is it just me, or is Lazenby lowkey saying these stars can't bake? Should they have done a Nailed It special instead?

Beyond Ridley and McAvoy, the cast for this 2021 special series includes athlete Dame Kelly Holmes, comedian John Bishop, TV host Stacey Dooley, comedian Tom Allen, comedian David Baddiel, singer Jade Thirlwall, YouTuber KSI, athlete Ade Adepitan, author Philippa Perry, TV broadcaster Nick Grimshaw, comedian Rob Beckett, singer Alexandra Burke, TV host Anneka Rice, actor Reece Shearsmith, rapper Dizzee Rascal, musician Anne-Marie, singer Nadine Coyle, and comedian Katherine Ryan.

And I don't know about you, but I need to see the hard, grime maestro Dizzee Rascal attempt to make Paul Hollywood shake his hand over a hazelnut multi-tiered cake, and I need to see that immediately.

