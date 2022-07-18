The Great British Bake Off (also known as The Great British Baking Show) has become a show that many turn to for comfort. Hosted now by Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas, the series has brought us countless handshakes from judge Paul Hollywood and the new judging styles of Prue Leith but what we haven't gotten yet is a musical about the series. That is, until now. The creators of the hit baking reality competition show are now hoping that that magic transfers to Bake Off: The Musical as it makes its theatrical debut next week in Cheltenham, south-west England.

The series has been running for quite some time and has become a staple of reality television but its creators, Love Productions, sold the show to Channel 4 in 2016; now, Love Productions has hired writers Jake Brunger and Pippa Cleary to bring the musical to life. And with it comes use of the TV theme as part of the score as well as the set drawing from the iconic tent that fans of the series know.

Director Rachel Kavanaugh had this to say about the musical: “People sometimes bake for profound reasons, and sometimes practical reasons. One character in the show bakes because she’s got 17 grandchildren, and others bake for reasons more to do with loss or something missing in their lives. Baking is also a generous thing to do, and you’re doing it for other people. We explore how you make relationships through baking.” She told The Times that the show is inspired by actual contestants from the reality series and so it does bring about some questions on what we could see from it.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: The Great British Baking Show Seasons Ranked

This isn't the first time baking has taken a focal point of a musical. Most notably the Stephen Sondheim musical Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street had a baking element. Not as nice as Bake Off but still, baking. And more recently, we had the Sara Bareilles musical Waitress which was based on the movie of the same name and included songs like "What Baking Can Do."

So it will be interesting to see the kind of line that Bake Off: The Musical toes. Will it have the same kind of joyous feeling the show has where everyone is kind to one another even though the stakes are incredibly high? Or will it be a bit more stressful in nature? Whatever the case is, this is an exciting new adventure for fans of the series.

The musical will premiere at the Everyman Theatre in Cheltenham, and will run from July 22 till August 6.

Check out some highlights from the show below: