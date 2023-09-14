The Big Picture The Great British Bake Off returns for its 14th season on September 26th with new hosts and familiar faces, creating a comforting and relaxing atmosphere different from other competitive cooking shows.

Changes in the format include Alison Hammond taking over as co-host and the elimination of national-themed weeks after the controversy surrounding "Mexican Week" in the previous season.

The show's focus is on showcasing stellar presentations and giving contestants enough time to plan and execute, resulting in a calm and drama-free kitchen environment that sets it apart from other competition shows.

The Great British Bake Off, which follows passionate amateur bakers as they battle for the coveted Star Baker title, is now officially returning for its 14th season. The beloved show, through its official X (formerly Twitter) page, asks fans to "bake a date in [their] diaries," as it will return to Channel 4 on September 26. The announcement comes with a new teaser image showing returning judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, alongside hosts Noel Fielding and Bake Off newcomer Alison Hammond.

The upcoming season of the popular baking competition show will see some changes in the format. Apart from Hammond taking over Matt Lucas' role as Fielding's co-host — who left the show to focus on other TV projects — Bake Off will also scrap its national-themed weeks starting in the 2023 series, following the backlash the show had received during the previous season's "Mexican Week."

Having received criticism for serving dishes that weren't authentic to the nations it was representing, "Mexican Week" notably stirred conversation as the hosts were sporting ensembles native to the country, all while mispronouncing Spanish words. In an interview with The Guardian, executive producer Kieran Smith said they never intended to "offend anyone" and asserted they are no longer doing national themes for the following seasons.

The Great British Bake Off is a Breath of Fresh Air

Image via Channel 4

Bake Off wasn't exactly considered television gold; it is in a league of its own. While most viewers turn to reality TV for the drama, Bake Off provided a different, relaxing atmosphere, distinctly different from other cooking competition shows with the same premise. Since its inception in 2010, the show has featured amateur bakers competing against each other. But though Bake Off is a competition show, it refuses to pit its contestants against each other.

With a calm, feel-good setting, Bake Off differs from the rest by not putting contestants under pressure; it is a show that doesn't ask its contestants to bake fast. Rather, the show aims to select winners who can provide stellar presentations by giving them enough and reasonable time to plan and execute. As a result, the scenes in the kitchen weren't chaotic, and it's far from the drama we usually see on other competition shows. Moreover, the contestants, along with the hosts and judges, were not mean to one another, which makes it a comforting watch at the end of a long day.

Bake Off Season 14 will premiere on September 26.