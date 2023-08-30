Hulu’s historical dramedy The Great has received some not-so-huzzah worthy news. After three seasons, the streamer has officially cancelled the series. Deadline was first to break the news. Hulu did not provide a reason for cancellation. The Great premiered its third season earlier this year, bringing viewers through what is now the last royal adventures of Catherine the Great and Peter.

The Great centers on a young German woman named Catherine (Elle Fanning) who marries the Russian emperor Peter (Nicholas Hoult). However, their marriage is anything but happy, leading Catherine to plan a coup with the help of her maid Marial (Phoebe Fox) and a bureaucrat named Orlo (Sacha Dhawan). After a tumultuous couple seasons, Season 3 followed Catherine, now empress, and Peter as they made attempts to work on their marriage. Though Peter still struggled not being ruler, he busied himself by taking care of his and Catherine’s infant son Paul and pursuing other ventures. Additionally, Catherine began to grow into her role as a leader.

Where Did The Great Season 3 Leave Us?

The Great Season 3 pulled out a couple of shockers along the way, with the biggest one being Peter's death about midway through the season. As part of his tactics to better himself as a man and husband, Peter sets out to recapture Sweden, thanks to some nudging by Hugo (Freddie Fox). So, his journey brought him to an icy lake, where Catherine finds him and tries to stop him. However, as he heads back to his side, he falls through the ice and drowns. The remainder of the season shifted focus to Catherine and her grief, bringing her through a whirlwind of emotions as she processed Peter’s death. As the season ended, Catherine finally began to fully acknowledge her feelings, with an ending scene ushering in a new Catherine.

Image via Hulu

The Great debuted in 2020 and was created, written, and executive produced by Tony McNamara. Along with the mentioned cast, the series stars Gwilym Lee, Adam Godley, Belinda Bromilow, Gwilym Lee, Bayo Gbadamosi, Florence Keith-Roach, Danusia Samal, and Charity Wakefield, among others. In its three seasons, it quickly garnered acclaim across the board from critics and general audiences. It earned Emmy nominations for each of its seasons across writing, acting, costume design, and directing. So far, it has won an Emmy for Outstanding Period Costumes in 2022.

All seasons of The Great are available to stream now on Hulu.