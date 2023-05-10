Known through history as one of the most influential and successful rulers in Europe, Catherine the Great lives to her namesake for her 34-year reign as Empress of Russia. Being married into the Russian royal family at just 16 years of age to Peter III, a man who went on to gain his own reputation for his lack of greatness, Catherine forged a new direction for her adopted homeland with the help of a now-famous coup against her husband. A story of power, womanhood, politics, and triumph, the true story of Empress Catherine is one for the ages. Tony McNamara's renowned Hulu series The Great features many aspects of the monarchs' story, some more exaggerated than others, that visually explores life in Russia before and during Catherine's reign, with Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult portraying the Imperial couple. But how much of what is depicted in the show is actually true to history?

Catherine and Peter First Met Under Very Different Circumstances

Before becoming Great, Catherine was born Sophie Friedrich August von Anhalt-Zerbst-Dornburg on May 2, 1729, in what was then called Prussia to a family from a sector of German royalty with four other sisters. Her father, Prince Christian August of Anhalt-Zerbst, had failed to become a Duke in the region, thus casting the family into financial difficulty. Sophie's mother, Joanna Elisabeth of Holstein-Gottorp, envisioned a future for the family, and through her wealthy and noble relatives and friends, was able to secure a deal to marry Sophie off to the Tsar of Russia in waiting, and her second cousin, Peter III. The marriage suited political needs, in that the bond would strengthen relations between Prussia and Russia and intimidate rivaling countries such as Austria.

The deal was made, however, while the two were still quite young, and they would actually meet on a number of occasions over the years before their marriage, a differing point from the Hulu series that depicts the pair meeting for the first time days before their wedding, and while the pair are both older. Sophie is quoted as having called Peter "detestable" and the two showed very little interest in each other, another point to note as Catherine is portrayed as having held high romantic hopes for a "great love" with Peter in the show. Before the wedding, being determined to make a place for herself, Sophie converted to the Russian Orthodox Church where she was baptized under the name Ekaterina, or Catherine. This decision made her more popular in the eyes of Peter III's aunt and the reigning monarch, Elizabeth (Belinda Bromilow).

The couple were finally wed on August 21, 1745, soon after Catherine's sixteenth birthday, and were promptly moved into Oranienbaum Castle. Their marriage was not consummated for some time, however, as Catherine and Peter outspokenly did not like each other. It wasn't until they were pressured into producing an heir that the marriage was completed. Catherine outwardly did not want to have children with Peter, because as the years went on, she saw the detrimental impact of Peter on the country and believed she could revolutionize Russia on her own, and as Russia was not a lineage system, Catherine would inherit the throne and not an heir if something were to happen to Peter. This point is well portrayed in the first season of the series, as Catherine grows hateful and increasingly avoids interactions with Peter as she realizes she could overthrow her husband and take Russia for herself. Despite this, Catherine would give birth to her son, Paul I, on October 1, 1754.

Catherine Had a Strong Interest in Philosophy and New Ideas

Empress Elisabeth died in 1762, allowing Peter to ascend the throne to become Emperor of Russia alongside the now-Empress Catherine, and the couple was moved into the Winter Palace. By this time, Catherine had become quite attached to Western philosophies coming from figures such as Voltaire; however, she became fully immersed in it after reading the Annals, a Roman historical recollection of the Year of Four Emperors by Tacitus. The book taught her much about the reality of politics and swayed Catherine to formulate the coup that would bring her power. Catherine's devotion to these philosophies is a key part of her characterization in The Great, and is explored throughout the first season, with Voltaire (Dustin Demri-Burns) even appearing in several episodes. By the time the couple had been crowned, Catherine had already forged powerful relationships with members of court that strongly opposed her husband, namely Grigory Grigoryvich Orlov (Sacha Dhawan), who was serving as an artillery officer at the time. Orlov is portrayed as an advisor in the television show, and the strong relationship between him and the Empress is illustrated as a nervous but determined bond to save the future of Russia.

Many of the characters surrounding Catherine in The Great represent groups within the court that gradually sided with her after years of putting up with Peter, namely military officers, members of the aristocracy, and even the serfs. In reality, Peter had become quite an insufferable presence in court, regularly announcing drills for the male servants at early hours of the morning and throwing his support to the King of Prussia, subsequently upsetting his own advisors and military officers who had lost time and lives against Prussia. With Peter's new alliance with an old enemy, the Emperor planned to attack Denmark, a traditional ally against Sweden, which proved to be a decision among many others that tipped the scales over. During the night on July 8, 1762, while staying in a nearby castle, Catherine received word that one of her co-conspirators had been caught by Peter and his guard, and the coup that had been planned over several months would have to happen immediately. Catherine then traveled to the Ismailovksy Regiment and asked the soldiers to protect her from Peter. From there she traveled with the Regiment to the Semenovsky Barracks where she was ordained as the sole ruler of Russia by the clergy. Soon after, Peter was arrested and forced to sign his abdication, a move made by Catherine to ensure no question was left about the legitimacy of her reign.

Barely six months after his coronation, Peter III was stripped of his crown and title and was to be held prisoner indefinitely, until his sudden death on July 17, which many still consider to be of suspicious circumstances. A few months later, Catherine was formerly crowned as the Empress Regnant at the Assumption Cathedral in Moscow on September 22, 1762, and thus began her rule. While details and intentions of the coup align with fact in the series, much still differs, particularly in that Peter is left alive in the show and is rather held under political house arrest than killed off. Further, the coup itself lasts for four months worth of battle, and instead of Catherine obtaining the crown in a matter of hours, it takes several months of fighting in the second season of The Great within the castle before Peter is finally forced, through starvation, to sign over his throne.

After Her Coronation, Catherine Made Many Social and Political Changes in Russia

Catherine's solo reign then extended from 1762 to 1796, during which she made significant political and social changes to Russia. The country's landmass was extended by the Empress by an impressive 200,000 square miles, absorbing regions of Crimea, Ukraine, and Belarus as they are now known. Catherine also succeeded in both opening Russia to new worldly affairs and revitalizing old ones. In 1766, Catherine agreed to a commercial treaty with Great Britain which established trade rules with the Empire and created new avenues of productivity for the country. In a similar vein, Catherine was able to continue and succeed in the Russo-Turkish war of 17768-1774, in which the Ottoman Empire, one of the biggest in history, suffered some of its most detrimental defeats to Catherine's army. The war itself allowed Russia to absorb the region of Ukraine and furthered Catherine's dominion, allowing access to new resources and manpower.

Oftentimes, Catherine acted as a mediator or middle-man across Europe, standing in as a peacemaker between powers, such as when she mediated the War of the Bavarian Succession between Prussia and Austria. Her adoration for Western Europe and its philosophies led Catherine to become expansionist and led her to mimic political patterns being made in Great Britain. At the time of her reign, Democratic ideals were beginning to sweep across Europe, and while many Royal families saw these ideals as a threat to their reign, Catherine allowed some of them to shape her political ventures. This aspect of Catherine's beliefs is well highlighted in Fanning's portrayal, however, they extend further than what really happened and painted her to be more socialist and reformative than she really was. Under Catherine, social advancements were made, however conditions for living and the well-established class system were not changed and in some ways, life for serfs (the slave class in Russia) became worse, with serf owners being given the right to sentence their slaves to hard labor under her reign. However, the Empress did see fit to try and balance Russia's cultural political system with the coming winds of change, and she did instill the manifesto of March 17, 1775, which decreed a serf who had been freed could not be forced back into serfdom again.

Catherine's reign continued until her passing on November 17, 1796. Among the duties of being Empress, Catherine dealt with the growing threat that was her son Paul, who often opposed his mother's beliefs and policies. Catherine and Paul had a strained relationship, with neither mother nor son caring for each other very much. Catherine believed Paul to be unfit for the throne and instead worked on preparing her grandson Alexander I for the role. Upon the Empress's passing, Paul was crowned Emperor, however, this was cut short only five years into his reign by a successful assassination attempt, and, just as Catherine had wished, Alexander I took the throne. With that, the true story of Catherine the Great came to an end.

The Great is set to premiere its third season on May 12, exclusively on Hulu, with the trailer hinting at an exploration of Catherine's reign and political reform explored above centered around expanding and educating Russia.