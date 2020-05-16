Nicholas Hoult & Elle Fanning Discuss Early Influences, On-Screen Firsts & the Mayhem of ‘The Great’

–

If you’re looking for something super sharp to watch that’s absolutely brimming with energy, look no further than The Great on Hulu. It’s a 10-episode satirical dramedy starring Elle Fanning as Catherine the Great. In the fictionalized account of her journey to becoming the empress of Russia, The Great begins with Catherine on the hunt for love. She’s hopeful she’ll find that with Nicholas Hoult’s Emperor Peter, but any faith she has for a “happily every after” with him is quickly extinguished thanks to his outrageous antics, cruel tendencies and his backwards way of running the country. So now what’s left for Catherine to do? Figure out a way to kill him, of course, so that she can take over herself.

With The Great now available to watch on Hulu, I got the chance to catch up with Fanning and Hoult for an extended interview. Not only did we talk about making The Great, including Fanning’s experience serving as a producer and what it was like for the two of them to nail the very specific cadence of Catherine and Peter’s back-and-forths, but they also detailed their journeys from child stars to major franchises, pinpointing career goals, and so much more. You can catch the full conversation in the video at the top of this article and if you’d like to jump around, we’ve got a handy breakdown of the full chat for you below.

The Great is now available to watch in full on Hulu!

Nicholas Hoult & Elle Fanning: