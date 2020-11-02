First ‘The Great North’ Teaser Trailer Reveals New FOX Animated Series from ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Creator

FOX has released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming animated series The Great North, a new show from Bob’s Burgers and Central Park creator Loren Bouchard. The half-hour comedy joins FOX’s Animation Domination lineup in February 2021 and follows the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family, as a single dad does his best to keep his weird bunch of kids close. That includes his only daughter, whose artistic ambitions lead her astray from the family fishing boat business and into the “glamorous world of the local mall.”

The voice cast of The Great North is downright excellent, as Nick Offerman plays the family patriarch alongside Jenny Slate, Will Forte, Megan Mullally, Dulcé Sloan, Paul Rust, Aparna Nancherla, and last but not least Alanis Morissette as herself.

This is the second new animated series from Bouchard to hit in the last year, as he also launched the musical animated series Central Park on Apple TV+ to solid reviews (although kerfuffle over casting Kristen Bell as a mixed race character led to a casting change for the upcoming Season 2).

Bob’s Burgers is one of the most joyful shows on all of television, so here’s hoping The Great North similarly delivers. Check out the teaser trailer below. The series hails from Bouchard, Wendy and Lizzie Molyneaux, and Minty Lewis.