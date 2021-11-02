Aykroyd just needs to find the right actor to fill John Candy's shoes in the sequel.

In an interview with THR, 69-year-old comedy icon Dan Aykroyd confirmed that he is planning a sequel to The Great Outdoors with the original director, Howard Deutch.

Written by John Hughes and directed by Deutch, 1988's The Great Outdoors starred John Candy (Planes, Trains, and Automobiles) and Aykroyd as in-laws on a camping trip with their families. With Candy having passed away in 1994, Aykroyd says that The Great Outdoors sequel seems to depend upon finding the right actor to fill the void that Candy's absence leaves behind.

Aykroyd had to say about the idea:

“Howie Deutch was a really fun director on the picture. He loved handling Candy and me. Howie and I are working on the sequel, called The Great Outlaws. I am looking for the Candy figure. There are some really interesting names, but I can’t say who. Howie and I are tickled to bring back Roman as a Ponzi scheme guy who victimizes a federal agent. Who knows? If I find the right partner …”

Aykroyd was also asked what popped into his head upon hearing that his late costar Candy would have turned 71 on October 30th:

"I remember this one night in Second City Toronto, we were doing this sketch where Dave [Thomas] and I were these two cops, and we were trying to arrest Candy, who was being disorderly. And he scooped me up and put me on one shoulder and whipped around and put Dave on the other shoulder and he whirled us around the room. (Laughs.) He was very strong."

Dan Aykroyd will be once again back in the Ghostbusters jumpsuit as Ray Stantz, as he appears in the new sequel Ghostbusters: Afterlife, with costars Bill Murray (Peter Venkman), Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore), Sigourney Weaver (Dana Barrett), and Annie Potts (Janine Melnitz) heading to movie theaters on November 19.

