‘The Great’ Review: Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult Rule Over This Gloriously Graphic and Sexy Show

Any review of Hulu’s The Great should start off with this very important note: Are you an animal lover? Do you find it physically upsetting to watch any harm come to a furry creature, in real life or on-screen? Then The Great is definitely a hard pass for you. This isn’t even like watching that scene in John Wick with your eyes closed. The violence against animals is graphic, brutal, and pervasive across multiple episodes.

However, it’s also somehow essential to the very peculiar cocktail of a TV show that The Favourite screenwriter Tony McNamara has crafted. Gleefully proclaiming itself to be the “occasionally true story” of Catherine the Great, Elle Fanning stars as the newly acquired Prussian bride of Peter III, the Emperor of Russia (Nicholas Hoult). Idealistic at first about the idea of marriage in general and her new husband in particular, she quickly discovers that Peter is as cruel as he is dim, and that the royal court over which she supposedly has power is a vicious and dangerous place.

But Catherine, determined to prove her future legendary greatness, refuses to be defeated by her circumstances, and the result is a twisty tale of politics underlaid with a sharp sense of absurd humor. The series rarely stretches for allegory, but still manages to find the relatable aspects of the scenarios — after all, getting picked on by mean girls or dealing with the heartbreak that comes with infidelity are tales as old as time.

However, The Great seeps these scenes with the blunt truth that life in 18th century Russia was not easy for even the members of the aristocracy, and McNamara glories in the details of primitive medicine and science. And beyond the struggles of daily survival, there’s also the fact that Peter is a spoiled brat who finds violence and death to be gleeful past-times, and doesn’t hesitate to act out. It’s why the brutality against animals, as hard as it is to watch, matters, as a reminder that this is a world where, no matter how funny the dialogue or absurd the “japes” might be, real danger is ever-present for even the most vulnerable.

It’s a funny thing about the creative process: You watch a film like The Favourite, and it’s hard to be sure to what it owes its incredibly specific style: Director Yorgos Lanthimos? Stars like Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz? Or McNamara, who co-wrote it? The Great definitely makes the strong case that McNamara’s voice was a big factor in that film’s success, because that same wit and chaotic energy runs all through the series, though with a darker edge given the literal life-and-death stakes of Catherine’s plans.

Exceedingly adult, with plenty of sex and language to give it a deliciously naughty edge, The Great manages to strike just the right balance between believably hewing to period drama standards while also underlaid with just enough irreverence to help keep the characters feeling modern and relatable. Plus, the frequent cursing is just fun, with a particular shoutout to Hoult’s gleeful dropping of F-bombs — not since Samuel L. Jackson’s glory days has an actor seemed to relish the beautiful crass freedom of a good solid swear.

Both Fanning and Hoult are essential to the series’ success, with Fanning making this icon of history into a real person, one we have no trouble rooting for but also not lacking in flaws and complications. When her face shifts from the blank stare of a woman who knows she has to play it safe to reveal the boiling emotions under the surface, it’s impossible to look away.

Meanwhile, Hoult has the incredibly complicated task of capturing all the layers of Peter’s psychology that have made him into the tyrant he is, while also revealing the fragments of a decent human being that might, just might, still be present. The nuances of his unforgettable performance are a huge factor in what elevates the role above standard villain fare, especially when he and Fanning go head-to-head.

While it’s definitely the Catherine-and-Peter show, they’re supported by a very game ensemble cast of supporting characters, with Phoebe Fox not just serving the ladies maid/best friend trope, but fighting her own struggles. Meanwhile, Sacha Dhawan, who recently took over the role of The Master on Doctor Who, brings to life a different sort of madness, as a bureaucrat pushed to the brink by the turmoil of Russia.

Perhaps my personal favorite supporting character is Aunt Elizabeth (Belinda Bromilow, who happens to be married to McNamara), who almost seems to delight in the mayhem around her as well as the mayhem caused by her; all of her funny quirks only mask a truly terrifying human, which is a metaphor for the show in general.

Beautifully made and complex, and unflinching when it needs to be, The Great at times feels like a light meal, but then reveals its surprising density. It’s a show that’s easy to underestimate, but promises to be unforgettable.

Grade: A-

The Great Season 1 is streaming now on Hulu.