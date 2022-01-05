They also discuss how much they actually know about where Marial and Orlo are headed and what their characters would each like from their lives.

Editor’s note: The following contains some spoilers for Season 2 of The Great.From creator Tony McNamara, the second season of the Hulu original series The Great sees Catherine (Elle Fanning) succeed in her coup against Peter (Nicholas Hoult), taking the Russian throne for herself. But that’s definitely not the end of the battle, as she finds herself up against her court, her team, and even her own mother (Gillian Anderson), and she must decide whether she might actually love the husband turned prisoner who is also the father of her child.

During this interview with Collider, co-stars Phoebe Fox (who plays Marial, a woman trying to figure out where her true loyalty lies) and Sacha Dhawan (who plays Orlo, one of Catherine’s confidants in helping her take power from Peter) talked about how addictive it is to say “Huzzah!,” how Marial rubs off on Fox, why Dhawan loves playing Orlo, how much they actually know about where their characters are headed, and what their characters would each like from their lives.

Collider: I very much enjoy the show. It’s so much fun to watch because it’s all the crazy things you want to watch other people do, but not have to get involved in yourself.

PHOEBE FOX: Yeah.

Could you ever have imagined that you’d say “Huzzah!” so many times on one job and does anybody keep a counter of how many times it’s said, per season?

FOX: Someone should keep a counter because it is too much. Actually, my friends and family, I get messages often where they’re like, “I cannot stop say Huzzah. I hate you. Why have you done this to me?” It’s so addictive, isn’t it?

Sacha, do you have to keep yourself from saying it when you’re not doing the show?

SACHA DHAWAN: You say it when you’re doing the show, but you also say it when you’re not doing the show. I’m here in L.A. for the premiere, and even then, I’m saying it the whole time. It’s ingrained. It’s part of our language.

These characters are all so big and bold and over the top. Do you miss playing your characters in between seasons, or is it a character that you’re happy to pack away and take a break from for a little bit?

FOX: I think it’s always good to take a break from it, just because we have short attention spans, by nature. It’s nice to inhabit someone for a bit, and then put them away. I would worry about inhabiting Marial for too long because she’s got so many aggressive tendencies. She’s quite an angry person, so I don’t wanna become too at home in her skin. Also, I just can’t stop swearing whenever I’m playing Marial. I’m a bit of a potty mouth anyway, but it reaches levels of total inappropriateness, when you’re just swearing at a person in a shop, for no reason. It’s good to put it away.

DHAWAN: I love Orlo and I love embodying him. I’m such an actor, but I love playing him. It’s a long shoot. It’s eight months or so. You grow so attached that you do feel quite sad at the end. I don’t say this to many people, but at the end, when you finish, on your last day of filming, you literally say goodbye to the character, in a way. You take your costume off and say, “Okay, I’ll see you when I see you.” I love playing Orlo.

You guys play characters where it seems like you might not have gotten a lot of information on them, in the beginning, and that they’ve grown and expanded as the seasons have gone on. How much did you actually know about your character and who they would be, when you first signed on to do this?

FOX: Very little, actually. We had one script, the pilot script, when we signed up to do the show, and the way that Tony McNamara likes to work, he likes to write as it’s being filmed, so that he can be inspired by what the acts of doing. Especially in Season 2, he was starting to write more for the actor and what they’re good at. I don’t know about you, Sacha, but I had no idea where it was going. And then, you start to hear rumors whilst you’re filming. I heard that Marial was gonna betray Catherine and I was like, “What?!” It’s quite exciting that way. You have no idea what’s gonna happen.

DHAWAN: I’m awful, I’d tease other actors. I’d do that to Phoebe. I’m like the boy who cried wolf. One day, I’ll be like, “They’re killing me off,” and they’ll be like, “No, they’re not.” But then, maybe they will.

FOX: I’ve learned not to trust [Sacha].

Sacha, is there anything that’s particularly surprised you about Orlo and the journey that he’s taken, especially in the second season?

DHAWAN: Yeah. Well, it started to happen in Season 1, actually. I remember Tony having a chat with me and saying, “I’m really keen for this guy to start finding his enlightenment and finding himself.” He lost his glasses. He killed a man. I say that flippantly, he killed a man, but I never expected that, when I was starting the show. And that continues in Season 2. He continues finding himself in this huge life-changing moment. The thing he’s been waiting for is that Catherine takes power. As exciting as it is for him, and he’s got power and status, one of the things that was surprising, but makes sense, is that Catherine and Orlo’s relationship, as much as they care about and love each other as brother and sister, is tested. They have differences of opinion quite soon on in Season 2. Also, another thing I didn’t quite expect is that his loyalty is tested. He’s the most loyal guy, especially to Russia and the cause, but with this newly found status and power and huge life-changing things, his loyalty is tested, especially to Catherine. He’s really gotta think about where his loyalty lies.

Phoebe, what did you enjoy about all of the relationships drama that Marial has in Season 2. Everybody seems surprised that she’s even still alive, since her issue with Catherine. What has it been like to explore that relationship, but also all of these other crazy dynamics that are going on?

FOX: It’s a glorious thing, really. She basically spent Season 1 entirely with Catherine and was just so sort of angry and casually violent. Season 2 is this blossoming of the character. I have all of these other relationships with all of these new characters that come in, which was great fun. Me and Sacha would say a lot, “Oh, I miss the coup gang.” Me, Sacha, and Elle [Fanning] were this little trio, and we really enjoyed working together and had a lot of fun. And so, although it’s wonderful that I have all of these other storylines in Season 2, I miss the gang. I don’t have any power political power in Season 2. It’s been wonderful to explore the brighter, more joyful side of Marial.

Sacha, what do you think, at this point, Orlo’s true goal is? In an ideal world, what would he like for himself? What do you think he’d want to see happen around him?

DHAWAN: He’s spent his whole life trying to make Russia great again. He represents the people, and I’d expect that to continue. What starts to happen is that family members start creeping out of the woodworks and they want a piece of the pie. What comes with power is wealth. He’s got access to the treasury. He can write checks. As much as he cares for Russia and Catherine, he also really cares for his family. He comes from a very poor background, so to see his family, who’ve been suffering for quite awhile and on the verge of war, he really has to think about some of the decisions he makes, which in hindsight, aren’t the best of decisions and can get him in serious trouble. I didn’t think Orlo would go to that side before, but he’s loyal. Even though he’s making these decisions, he cares for people. He certainly cares for his family.

Phoebe, Marial gets a little bit of a reality check with her situation this season, just sheerly by being a woman. What do you think she personally would want for herself? If she could actually have a say and not have to work under such strict parameters by being female, what do you think she would want?

FOX: Honestly, she’s a materialist. She wants the dresses, she wants the nice food, she wants the nice furniture, but fundamentally, she wants to be left alone. She doesn’t like people, let’s be honest. She doesn’t want to be married. She doesn’t really want a relationship with a man. She wants autonomy and all of the power that comes from that, but she’s not interested in wielding power and using it for the greater good. She just wants to be left alone.

These are both such interesting characters because there are all of these rules and traditions and things they have to follow, and yet they don’t really fit into any of those boxes and they have to figure out how to make it work for themselves.

FOX: Tony is incredibly gifted at writing fully formed characters who feel very complex, especially Catherine and Marial and Aunt Elizabeth. He’s written very strong, modern, feminist women, but they’re not perfect. These are women who have traits that are unattractive and they exhibit emotions that we don’t normally associate with women. A lot of women are angry, but they’re never written as angry in TV shows because it’s not seen as a very feminine emotion. Tony is very good at that. They do feel like real people. I think that’s part of the appeal of the show. People in 2021 recognize these women as themselves.

DHAWAN: I thought it was really good this season to see Catherine dominate Peter in every way, even sexually. Usually, it’s the way around. It’s good to see this character in the driving seat. You’re not necessarily in those scenes with Catherine and Peter, but watching them, they’ve got amazing chemistry. Both Elle and [Nicholas Hoult] are great, but this season, Elle has really found herself as Catherine has. She’s really grown. She’s just done some really exceptional work in this.

The Great is available to stream at Hulu.

