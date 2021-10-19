Hulu has released the trailer for the second season of their hit historical drama The Great, starring Elle Fanning as the eponymous Catherine and Nicholas Hoult as her unstable husband, and emperor of Russia, Peter III. The second season will up the ante within their continued power struggle over their marriage and control of the Russian throne, with Catherine taking aim (quite literally) at her husband's place within the Russian dynasty.

But even as she finally takes power, Catherine will face conflict from both her court and her own family, as her mother, played Gillian Anderson, comes to visit. This season will show Catherine's continued struggle to bring Russia into the age of enlightenment, bringing with it all of the wit, anachronistic flare, and sharp humor of the first season, but perhaps with some raised stakes and an increase in coup attempts.

The second season will also star Phoebe Fox as Catherine's servant and confidant, Marial, the Tony-nominated Adam Godley as Archbishop "Archie," Gwilym Lee of Bohemian Rhapsody as Grigor Dymov, as well as Charity Wakefield, and Bayo Gbadamosi.

Image via Hulu

RELATED: New 'The Great' Season 2 Images Reveal Gillian Anderson as a Regal Mother

Tony McNamara, who previously wrote and produced The Favourite, a similarly sharp-tongued Nicholas Hoult-led historical fiction drama, serves as creator, writer, and executive producer for the series. The second season of The Great will be available to stream on Hulu starting November 19. Check out the trailer and synopsis for Season 2 of The Great below.

In season two of “The Great,” Catherine finally takes the Russian throne for her own — but if she thought coup-ing her husband was difficult, it’s nothing compared to the realities of ‘liberating' a country that doesn’t want to be. She’ll battle her court, her team, even her own mother in a bid to bring the enlightenment to Russia. Meanwhile she’ll also battle her heart as Peter slowly transitions from much-hated husband, to prisoner? Ally? Lover? Ultimately Catherine will learn that to change a country, you must let it change you, that there is a fine line between idealism and delusion, and that becoming 'Great', will ask more of her than she could have imagined.

KEEP READING: 'The Great' Season 2 Images Reveal Catherine's Tumultuous Rise to Power

Share Share Tweet Email

Danny DeVito Joins Disney’s ‘Haunted Mansion’ The 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' star joins LaKeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, and Tiffany Haddish, among others.

Read Next