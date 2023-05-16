Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for Season 3 of The Great.The Great takes the very real historical figure of Catherine the Great and tells a unique, occasionally true version of the story. The Hulu original takes a satirical approach to the characters, centering on a young, naive Catherine (Elle Fanning) as she arrives in Russia and quickly begins plotting to take over. The Great includes plenty of court drama and political intrigue in its first two seasons, and the newly released Season 3 continues that legacy. Without a fourth season confirmed, this could be the end of the series, though there is plenty more story to tell should the show be renewed.

Season 3 provides even more dark, bloody, and strange twists than what came before. With all the characters trying to manipulate and outmaneuver each other, the season gets complicated, yet it ends with a change in the Empress and a new Russia sure to follow. Season 3 includes the deaths of several central characters that will impact the rest of the series if it continues. There are also a few outstanding threats that could cause Catherine trouble in the future. However, the season shows how much Catherine has grown during her time in Russia, leaving her in a good place, considering what she's been through.

'The Great' Season 3 Kills Off Several Important Characters

Image via Hulu

The many deaths of Season 3 made for a shock. With several memorable characters meeting their end, the season gives a sense of finality to many stories. Yet not all are wrapped up entirely. The first major death in Season 3 is Orlo (Sacha Dhawan) in the Season 3 premiere — but even by the finale, no one knows what really happened to him. With Catherine being the one to pull the trigger, unbeknownst to herself, if anyone learns the truth it could spell trouble for the leader.

Another major death that impacts the season's end is Peter's (Nicholas Hoult). Though this occurs in the middle of Season 3 rather than the end, it colors what comes next. The contentious marriage between Catherine and Peter often leaves the threat of assassination looming, but they finally seem to be in a good place. Still, no one is safe. Peter falls through the ice and drowns on his way to secretly retake Sweden for Hugo (Freddie Fox). Catherine, who has followed him, sees it happen, and losing the man she loves sends her spiraling, leading to the events of the last few episodes. Without her husband and main competitor for the throne, Catherine's life undoubtedly will change, but how isn't entirely clear as yet.

The most ambiguous of these deaths is Archie's (Adam Godley). The priest has always been a loose cannon whose support isn't guaranteed. Throughout the season, Archie struggles with sexual desires, which are not allowed due to his position as patriarch. But more than that, he spends the season working against Catherine, orchestrating the threat of Peter's lookalike Pugachev (Nicholas Hoult) so that he can solve the problem and earn Catherine's favor. Yet Marial (Phoebe Fox) discovers the truth and reveals it to Catherine. In her anger and newly developed ruthlessness, Catherine orders Archie buried alive for his involvement in the uprising. Archie and Marial share a close relationship but often don't see eye to eye. Still, she finds and unearths Archie just in time to prevent his demise. Though he is still breathing, he will not be welcomed back in court.

Catherine Faces Some Outstanding Threats in Season 3

Image via Hulu

With Catherine trying to remake Russia and the fight against Pugachev's uprising, Season 3 leaves the characters in a somewhat precarious place. Much of the country is unsatisfied with Catherine's rule. Peter's lookalike exploits that, rallying the lower class to fight against Catherine by pretending to be the deposed Emperor himself. Though it is initially Archie's plan, Pugachev takes things further by actively killing people. By the Season 3 finale, Peter's friends Arkady (Bayo Gbadamos) and Tatyana (Florence Keith-Roach) join Pugachev, thinking he may be Peter. However, they remain even when they discover the truth, lending credence to the fake identity. Yet Pugachev is captured and finally killed by Maxim (Henry Meredith), Marial's young and ambitious husband. Arkady, however, plans to keep the uprising going, knowing it would be more dangerous to return to court and face Catherine. In the end, Catherine sends the military to end the threat, attacking the mounting opposition with cannons, despite having avoided war to a fault. Though it's possible that one show of force will cause them to back down, it could result in an ongoing conflict, which would color the show's future.

The uprising isn't the only threat to Catherine's reign. King Hugo and Queen Agnes (Grace Molony) of Sweden sought shelter from a rebellion in their home country during Season 2 and stayed in the castle ever since. They scheme to get Russian support in retaking Sweden and nearly convince Peter to do so without Catherine's approval — but after Peter's death, Catherine puts an end to the endeavor. However, in the finale, they reveal a new plan: Hugo suggests a partnership with Georgina (Charity Wakefield), who has proven to be a master at manipulation herself. Their hope is for her to marry baby Paul and get a claim to the throne, with the belief that she will help their cause. Georgina likes the plan but acts on it independently of Hugo and Agnes, making it her own. She finds Paul, but after Archie ordains the young prince, he is called away, so the marriage doesn't happen. This leaves the plan in a state of limbo, especially since Archie won't be able to return. Yet Georgina isn't the kind of person who gives up. If she has her eyes set on the throne, it could have dire implications for the next season.

Catherine's Finale Dance Break

Image via Hulu

It's clear that in the wake of Peter's death, Catherine has been struggling. With her loss of faith in destiny, she doubts every action — and her self-serving advisors make it worse. She takes to testing her destiny by playing games of Russian roulette, holding guns to her head while uncertain if they are loaded. During one such game, an enemy bursts through the door, ready to kill her. She turns the weapon on him and shoots the loaded gun. The coincidence strikes an epiphany, which brings Catherine back to herself. Elizabeth (Belinda Bromilow) gears up to take over because she doubts Catherine, but she backs down when the younger woman shows a new confidence and does what needs to be done. Catherine takes control, manipulating the situation to cement her rule. Knowing of an upcoming comet, she instructs Archie to tell people to look for a sign from the heavens, so they will see it and believe she is the rightful ruler. Catherine also orders rumors to be spread to confuse the event of Peter's death, as it's hard to blame her if there is no wider awareness of what happened. She also shows ruthlessness in removing Archie after his plots against her. These actions are that of a strong ruler, not the naive girl from Season 1.

The final moments of the season show Catherine watching the comet by herself. She wears a bold new haircut and admits that her actions got her to the throne, not fate. She breaks into an ecstatic dance, with AC/DC's "You Shook Me All Night Long" playing in the background. The scene is dissonant with the rest of the show, but it shows just how far Catherine has come since arriving in Russia. It's no definitive conclusion for the series as of now, but it sets her up to be a ruthless yet competent ruler should the show continue. This character growth is an ending of sorts.

Certainly, there is more to the story, especially considering how long Catherine the Great sat on the throne. Though the show doesn't confine itself to reality by any stretch of the imagination, it follows vague ideas. The Season 3 finale gives the show a new trajectory, and although a fourth season is not confirmed, there are elements left open-ended should the opportunity arise. If this is the end, Catherine gets a satisfying conclusion, developing self-confidence and a new leadership style that seems to be effective in preserving her rule over Russia.

All three seasons of The Great are now available to stream on Hulu.