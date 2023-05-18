Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for Season 3 of The Great.Hulu's original show, The Great, is among the ever-growing list of historical dramas centering on ruling women. But unlike The Crown or Victoria, The Great doesn't bother too much with accuracy. This simple distinction frees the show up to do just about whatever it wants, which creator Tony McNamara takes advantage of. The Great isn't quite like other shows in the genre, approaching history with a satirical tone. It actively claims to be only "occasionally true." As part of that, it messes with the timeline and even changes how long some characters survive. Though a few events are too important to change.

Catherine's (Elle Fanning) husband, Peter III (Nicholas Hoult), plays an important role in the show, as their marriage brings the leading lady to Russia and gives her a claim to the throne. While much is changed, Peter's character is supposed to be similar. The real man is often said to be narcissistic and violent, as he is in the show. However, unlike the show, Catherine and Peter weren't in love. Despite the many deviations in Catherine and Peter's story, The Great follows the most general bullet points. They married, had an heir, and Catherine led a coup against her husband. With these plot points all appearing in Seasons 1 and 2, there was only one thing left for Season 3: the end. So it should be no surprise to people familiar with history that the show kills off Peter shortly after the coup, as that much is true. But the events surrounding it are far from the same.

Peter's Death in 'The Great' Season 3

With the coup happening fairly early in Season 2, Peter's death was imminent, though the show kept him around longer. In fact, the couple had found a good place, and Peter let go of his desire to rule, but he still longed to help. The recently deposed king of Sweden, Hugo (Freddie Fox), twists this desire to his own ends, convincing Peter to steal the army with him and Velementov (Douglas Hodge) to retake Sweden and give Catherine a military victory. Hugo's plan is helped by the ever-present reputation of Peter's father and the fear of not living up to the family legacy, which often causes Peter to take rash actions, especially where a battle is concerned. Knowing that his friend is acting on a bad idea, the loyal Grigor (Gwilym Lee) goes to Catherine with the truth. Catherine and Grigor chase them down to stop their mission.

When the two groups cross paths, Peter is happy to see Catherine and happily crosses a frozen lake to talk to her, despite Hugo and Velementov's advice, naively believing that his loving wife won't try to stop him. However, he is wrong. Peter tries to argue that taking Sweden is something they should do together to strengthen their marriage. But Catherine will not be convinced, nor will Peter. He goes back to his plan in spite of Catherine threatening banishment. Peter is determined to create a legacy that his son will be proud of, but as he recrosses the frozen lake to his fellow conspirators, the ice cracks. Peter and his horse fall through. Grigor tries to save him, but he's too late. Peter drowns, leaving Catherine and Grigor to spin out of control in grief and self-blame.

How Did Peter III Die in Real Life?

There is no historical evidence of Peter's stealing the army to retake Sweden on a drunken whim, where he died on the ice. Instead, Peter III's death was mysterious. The historical figure died a mere eight days after his wife took over Russia while imprisoned away from the court. While The Great showed the character in extended confinement as he helped to raise his son and hoped to find a way back to power, that was not the case. It certainly makes for more drama to give him the chance to plot to retake the throne, but perhaps not a good strategy in a real setting.

Peter III certainly didn't live long after he was deposed, but the events surrounding his death aren't clear. An autopsy claimed he died of hemorrhoidal colic, a diagnosis that doesn't make sense. Some historians hypothesize that this was often used as a cause of death to cover up an assassination. However, that is not the only reason that circulated. Many accounts claim that he was killed by some of the Orlovs, brothers of the man who inspired Sascha Dhawan's Orlo. These brothers instigated his capture and were fierce allies of Catherine's. Yet the rumors don't all agree on if they were acting on Catherine's orders. Yet she benefited from her husband's death. Another rumor cites a drunken brawl. Occasionally, people say he committed suicide after losing the throne. While no one seems to agree about how he dies, the fact is that he did die, somehow.

'The Great's Nod to Historical Events

Despite taking its own route to the fact that Catherine outlived her husband, the show gives a small nod to the ambiguity of Peter's death. As Catherine attempts to secure her reign, she comes up with a plan. Fearing that people will revolt if they believe she killed Peter, Catherine spreads rumors surrounding his death, so no one can be sure what happened. Catherine sends Velementov on a tour of the country to tell of Peter's true death. Meanwhile, she has Marial (Phoebe Fox) disseminate statements of different stories, including his death by hemorrhoids, smallpox, and while fighting the uprising. Undoubtedly an assassination at Catherine's hands would join these in circulation, but the ambiguity makes accusation more difficult, thereby preventing a collective uprising in Peter's name. While the show certainly didn't follow history on this event, the rumors are a delightfully self-aware hint of reality, proving the creators were aware of what really happened even though they chose a different path for their story. And, since the show doesn't claim accuracy, that's more than enough.

Though it's a shame to lose the strangely endearing character, Peter's death was inevitable. While the historical figure's death is shrouded in mystery, The Great Season 3 showed the event very clearly. But rather than picking one of the many rumored deaths, they made it an easily avoidable, almost pathetic death that fits the tone of the show and the character they developed. Though Hoult's Peter will be missed, it opens up new possibilities for Catherine herself as she continues in her reign.

All three seasons of The Great are available to stream on Hulu.