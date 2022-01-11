If only there was a word we could use to adequately express our excitement.

Huzzah! Fans of the hit historical drama-comedy series The Great can now rejoice, as the Hulu series has just been renewed for a third season. The news comes as no surprise considering the second season's successful debut in November 2021. The series received a 100% on review aggregate Rotten Tomatoes and has received several nominations, including three current Critics' Choice Awards.

The second season of the series saw Catherine, played by Elle Fanning, finally taking the Russian throne from her inept husband Peter, played by Nicholas Hoult. It seems that the coup itself may have been the easy part, as Catherine's Enlightenment beliefs are much more difficult to bring to fruition. Power, it seems, is about much more than just sitting on the throne.

Though the series is at least loosely based on historical fact, it is still unknown where the third season of the series will take Catherine, or any of the show's hilarious and happless characters. Wherever the third season takes Catherine, however, we can expect a continuation of the show's intentionally fluid relationship with history as the show blends intentionally anachronistic humor and sensibility to form a narrative that brings a fresh persepective to a wellworn story. Along with Hoult and Fanning, the series also stars Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi, and Belinda Bromilow.

RELATED: 'The Great' Season 2: Phoebe Fox & Sacha Dhawan on the Addictiveness of Saying "Huzzah!" and Their Characters' Journeys

The Great is one of the highest-rated and most viewed Hulu series, and is one of many Hulu series that centers femal-driven narratives, especially within the comedy genre. Another Hulu series that demonstrate this focus on gender equity include the millennial middleschool comedy-drama Pen15, co-created by Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle who also star in the series. Pen15 and THe Great are also joined by the series Dollface and the upcoming series Life & Beth, which will feature Amy Schumer's comeback to televison.

The Great is created by Tony McNamara, who also created the equally absurd and anachronistist film, The Favourite, a 2018 awards show darling that launched Olivia Colman's states-side success. McNamara also serves as executive producer for The Great, along with Marian Macgowan, Mark Winemaker, Fanning, and Hoult. Additionally, Echo Lake's Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff, and Andrew Spaulding, and Thruline's Josh Kesselman, Ron West, and Matt Shakman executive produce.

No premiere date has yet been set for the third season. However, you can catch up on the first two seasons on Hulu, where they stream exclusively.

'The Great' Season 2 Images Reveal Catherine's Tumultuous Rise to Power Huzzah?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email