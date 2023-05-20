Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 3 of The Great.Hulu's historical drama The Great has just released its third season, and it's no surprise that fans want more. While not strictly true, the story follows Russia's Catherine the Great (Elle Fanning) in her rise to power as she overthrows her husband and attempts to bring change to the country. The satirical show offers a unique and bloody take on events, not relying heavily on the history of the story. The three seasons have incorporated much already, but there is more to tell. Despite a fourth season remaining unconfirmed by the streamer, the show sets up many exciting plots that could factor into a new season.

With Catherine now fully in control and displaying a talent for ruling, she will make enemies. In fact, she may have done so already. There seems to be no end to Russia's problems in the show, so there should be enough conflict to keep the show going for as long as the streamer desires. Certainly, it could fill another season with blood and betrayal.

Catherine Alienates Two of her Advisors

The end of Season 3 shows Catherine taking charge in a much more ruthless way, including ordering Archie (Adam Godley) to be buried alive for his attempted betrayal. Catherine has always had a tenuous relationship with the faith, and Archie in particular, so it's not surprising that he's the first to feel her full wrath. Fortunately for him, Archie still has a friend in his cousin, Marial (Phoebe Fox), who finds and saves him before he suffocates. Although Archie has survived, he will not be welcomed back in court, and his anger with Catherine will not soon disappear. As he goes into hiding, he may begin actively working against Catherine, no longer remaining in the shadows.

Marial received the rank of advisor at the end of Season 3. Though she and Catherine have been friends for most of Catherine's time in Russia, they have had rocky moments. Yet after finally making up, Catherine may want to trust the other woman, which would likely be a mistake. Catherine ordering the violent execution of Archie might be enough to end their friendship, whether Catherine realizes it or not. With Marial getting her own position as an advisor, she could be one more person Catherine can't trust and may seek vengeance for her cousin.

Will Catherine Ever Learn What Happened to Orlo?

The first of many deaths in Season 3 was Catherine's long-standing advisor, Orlo (Sacha Dhawan). As one of the few savvy politicians who agreed with Catherine's changes, he was an important ally to her as she won the throne. Though Orlo died in the season premiere, his death is still largely unknown to the other characters, making it a loose thread. Despite the fact that she killed him herself, Catherine still doesn't know Orlo is dead.

While working on their relationship, Catherine and Peter (Nicholas Hoult) take their son Paul hunting. Hearing a rustling, Catherine shoots but thinks she missed the animal. However, it was Orlo in the brush, attempting to kill Peter. Bears destroyed the body before anyone actually saw it. When discussing Orlo later, Catherine believes he ran away as he disappeared shortly after they disagreed. If the truth comes to light, it could cause Catherine great pain or lead to new political enemies. The change in the character may stop her from feeling guilty, despite the friendship she and Orlo developed, but if Russia learns she killed one of her closest allies, they will fear her — or Orlo's family could work against Catherine. Either way, it would certainly be an interesting thread to follow in a fourth season.

Georgina's Plot Against Catherine

Georgina (Charity Wakefield) and Catherine have never been friends, though she has deceived Catherine into believing they are. In the Season 3 finale, Georgina begins a new plan inspired by King Hugo of Sweden (Freddie Fox). The idea is to marry Catherine's baby son, getting her own claim to the throne the same way Catherine did. Then Georgina hopes to overthrow Catherine and rule Russia for herself.

Georgina's marriage was thwarted when Archie was called away to his execution, but Georgina is not likely to give up easily. A new priest will undoubtedly come to the castle, and Georgia will attempt to manipulate him to aid her in her plan. Georgina's reach for power is certain to play a role in any continuation of the show, and another coup would create plenty of action for a fourth season.

Catherine Isn't Loved By Russia

Season 3 features an uprising from the lower class, who hate Catherine and her rule. Although the instigator, Pugachev (Nicholas Hoult), was killed, the sentiment isn't gone. Catherine took steps to endear herself to the people by declaring a comet a sign from God, but the kind of hatred shown in the uprising can't dissipate overnight. She sends the military to take on the uprising, but it may not be easily silenced, setting up yet another threat to Catherine's rule.

Catherine is still at odds with the church, and her desire to bring reform to Russia is still controversial. As this was her goal in assuming the crown, it seems inevitable that her changes become central to the show now that she is in power. With a better understanding of the country, she may be able to manipulate her way into enlightening Russia, but not without resistance. If the show moves forward, Catherine's quest to change Russia may make more progress than ever before.

All of these things could be addressed in a new season if the show gets the chance. From half-defeated uprisings to new enemies waiting to strike, a fourth season could be filled with just as much manipulation and blood as the first three. Additionally, continuing the show could address the fact that the historical figure had other children and lovers who have yet to appear. Though The Great doesn't strive for historical accuracy, it occasionally aligns with reality. Catherine the Great ruled Russia for a long time, meaning the show's version should have plenty of stories left to fill up another season.

