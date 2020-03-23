‘The Great’ Trailer Reveals Hulu’s Period-Piece Satire Starring Elle Fanning

Hulu has released the first trailer for The Great, a satirical period piece from the Oscar-nominated co-writer of The Favourite, Tony McNamara. The series stars Elle Fanning as Catherine the Great, the outsider who maneuvered her way to becoming Russia’s longest-reigning leader.

This looks…a whole lot like The Favourite, down to the dances, rabbits hunts, and the inclusion of Nicolas Hoult. I know it’s probably not the same house, but it also looks like they went and just used the same house. This is a good thing, by the way. The Favourite was one of the best movies of 2018, and if McNamara wants to give us a few more episodes of that specific brand of lavish madness, I’m here for it, although it’ll be interesting to see how that tone is contained without director Yorgos Lanthimos.

Check out the trailer below. The Great debuts May 15 only on Hulu. For more on the streaming service, here are the best original Hulu series available right now.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here is the official synopsis for The Great: