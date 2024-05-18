The Big Picture The Great Wall's casting was criticized for whitewashing, but Jing Tian's performance as Commander Lin Mae was a standout.

If the recent critical and commercial success of films like Godzilla Minus One, The Boy and the Heron, and Parasite have taught the film industry anything, it's that American audiences are more than enthusiastic about supporting great works of international cinema on the big screen. This will hopefully put an end to the insulting trend of whitewashing that has dominated the industry for years, and denied many actors of color the opportunity to appear in films reflective of their cultural experience. There’s perhaps no more egregious case of whitewashing in recent years than the release of the fantasy action epic The Great Wall. Despite being named after one of the most significant pieces of Chinese architecture, The Great Wall’s cast was led by white actors, with Chinese performers only given supporting roles.

What’s most disappointing about the creative direction that The Great Wall took was that the concept had potential. The film reframes an interesting era of Chinese history with a genre blend, and features stunning action sequences courtesy of the legendary Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou, whose past credits included Raise the Red Lantern and Hero. The decision to give the film’s leading role of Matt Damon was a mistake, but a terrific performance by Jing Tian makes The Great Wall worth watching.

Who Does Jing Tian Play in 'The Great Wall?'

The conceit of The Great Wall is a rather ingenious one. While history has taught that the Great Wall of China was first developed by the Ming dynasty to protect the Imperial facilities from nomadic warring groups, Yimou’s film suggests an entirely different origin story. It is revealed that the massive structure was constructed to defend against a group of alien monsters of unknown origin, and that China’s military has spent years preparing for an assault that could spell doom for the entire human race. Jing co-stars as Commander Lin Mae, a military official who is tasked with leading the Crane Troop militia. When the first wave of the alien invasion begins, Jing is placed in the thick of combat to defend her country’s honor.

Despite how ludicrous the premise may seem, Jing commits to playing a seasoned military leader and grants the film a greater sense of authenticity. While turning the Great Wall of China into the setting of an action movie is a cool concept, it’s only effective if the film engages with the structure’s history and serves as a means of celebrating Chinese innovation. This proud cultural legacy is evident through Jing’s performance. It’s evident that Lin bears the responsibility of protecting something that generations of her ancestors worked to achieve. She has spent her entire life preparing to protect her nation. Despite the extensive training that she endured, Jing is able to show how vulnerable the situation makes Lin.

The Great Wall gets progressively less interesting when it diverts attention away from Jing’s performance. The film opens by showing how the two European mercenaries, William Garin (Damon) and Pero Tovar (Pedro Pascal), become captives of the Chinese military and thus begin to learn the true history of the wall. Damon and Pascal don’t give bad performances, but the characterization is very broad, and they’re given largely expositional lines. Comparatively, Jing is able to show the active work that Lin is doing to protect her people, which greatly improves the film’s pacing.

Jing Tian Gives 'The Great Wall' a Character It Desperately Needs

The Great Wall is least successful when it attempts to negate the cultural background of its premise in favor of being a more traditional summer blockbuster. The quippy humor and cheesy emotional beats become more prominent when Damon and Pascal are on screen, as the film begins to feel more geared towards a Western audience. However, Jing serves as a reminder of the film’s cultural background, and shows respect for the real history of the Great Wall of China. It doesn’t go unnoticed that Jing succeeds in leading the wall’s defense force by strategizing how to move her troops in the most dynamic way. While by herself, she may be brave, her greatest strength is recognizing that no one soldier is more important than the ideal that they fight for.

It’s established that Lin is a seasoned veteran, but a tragic backstory given to the character allows Jing to give a more emotional performance. During the first wave of the monsters’ assault, the beloved General Shao (Zhang Hanyu) of the Nameless Order is killed, leaving Lin to step up to fulfill his responsibilities. Beyond their professional relationship, Lin came to view Shao as a paternal mentor figure. This turns the stakes of the film into a personal one, as Jing shows how Lin’s mission becomes one of revenge.

Jing Tian Is a Modern Action Star

The Great Wall was a financial disappointment, with many critics suggesting that whitewashing was among the film’s chief flaws. While it certainly didn’t perform as well as expectations had indicated, The Great Wall was able to introduce international audiences to Jing. In the years since, she has joined the MonsterVerse with a role in Kong: Skull Island and co-starred alongside John Boyega in Pacific Rim: Uprising. These roles indicated that Jing has a strong future ahead of her in genre cinema.

It’s often most reflective of an actor’s talents when they can stand out in a bad movie. The Great Wall missed the mark as a blockbuster, and failed to merge its fantasy and military themes. Nonetheless, it did serve as a showcase for how dynamic of a performer Jing was, and will hopefully lead to stronger roles for her in the near future.

The Great Wall is streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

