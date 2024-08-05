The Big Picture The Greatest Beer Run Ever, starring Zac Efron, is a must-watch on Apple TV+ with a high audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Peter Farrelly and Efron also collaborated on the comedy film Ricky Stanicky, which received a decent audience score.

Efron's recent projects like The Iron Claw showcase his versatility as an actor beyond his High School Musical days.

Zac Efron has had a slew of popular projects both old and new, but there's one that's flown under the radar that you may have missed that's starting to make some streaming noise. The Greatest Beer Run Ever, the docudrama that sees a man leave New York in 1967 to bring beer to his friends fighting in the Vietnam War, is currently #9 on the top 10 most popular movies on Apple TV+. In addition to Efron, The Greatest Beer Run Ever also stars Russell Crowe, Bill Murray, Jack Picking, and Kyle Allen, and currently sits at a 43% critics score but a much higher 81% general audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie comes from director Peter Farrelly, who also penned the screenplay along with Brian Currie and Pete Jones, which is based on the novel by Chick Donohue and J.T. Molloy.

The Greatest Beer Run Ever didn't mark the end of Farrelly's partnership with Efron, as the two recently teamed up on the Prime Video original comedy film Ricky Stanicky, which also stars John Cena. The more recent film also faced similar struggles, boasting a 45% critics score and a 72% general audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Neither film was released in theaters, as The Greatest Beer Run Ever is an Apple TV+ original production and Ricky Stanicky is a Prime Video production, both of which were straight-to-streaming releases. Farrelly will also team up with Mark Wahlberg and Paul Walter Hauser for Balls Up, which will have a script penned by Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

What Other Movies Has Zac Efron Been in Lately?

Close

Although The Greatest Beer Run Ever was released only two years ago, Efron hasn't stayed on the sidelines in the meantime. The former High School Musical actor closed out 2023 with the heart-wrenching A24 docudrama The Iron Claw, which tells the story of the Von Erich wrestling family and also stars Jeremy Allen White, Maura Tierney, and Holy McCallany. More recently, Efron starred opposite Nicole Kidman in A Family Affair, the Netflix original age-gap romantic comedy. Efron will always be synonymous with his role in the High School Musical movies, but some of his recent projects such as The Iron Claw prove he has the acting chops to take on more complex roles.

The Greatest Beer Run Ever is currently number nine among the most popular movies on Apple TV+. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Efron in The Greatest Beer Run Ever on Apple TV+.

The Greatest Beer Run Ever The Greatest Beer Run Ever is the strange but true story of John Donohue, portrayed by Zac Efron, and his time after a stint in the Marine Corp back in 1967. One night at a bar with other seafaring merchants, he's challenged to do something unthinkable - sneak into Vietnam and find his friends amid combat to deliver letters, a friendly face, and a ton of beer. John decides to take this challenge head-on and charts a course across enemy lines with help from various people, including Arthur Coates (Russell Crowe), a war journalist who wants John to understand the media's coverage of the war and how flawed it is. John's journey into the heat of battle will reveal the horrors of war and give him a new perspective on life. The Greatest Beer Run Ever airs exclusively on Apple TV+ on September 30 2022. Director Peter Farrelly Cast Zac Efron , Russell Crowe , Bill Murray , Kyle Allen , Jake Picking , Will Ropp Runtime 126 minutes Writers Peter Farrelly , Brian Currie , Pete Jones

WATCH ON APPLE TV+