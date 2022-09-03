How far would you go to have a beer with your best friends? For many, they would go as far as spending a huge amount on money but for someone like John Donohue, he would go as far as bringing his friends beer in the midst of the Vietnam War. Set in 1967, The Greatest Beer Run Ever tells the story of John Donohue, a 26-year-old U.S. Marine Corps veteran who’s working as a merchant seaman. One night, while Donohue is out in a bar, someone proposes a crazy idea; that one of them should sneak into Vietnam, track down their buddies in combat, and give them a can of beer and messages of support from back home. Donohue rises to the task and an adventure begins.

The Greatest Beer Run Ever is based on the New York Times best-selling book of the same name by J. T. Molloy and John "Chickie" Donohue. On April 26, 2019, Skydance Media picked up the rights to adapt the book into a film. Initially, Viggo Mortensen (Green Book, Crimes of the Future) and Dylan O'Brien (The Maze Runner, Teen Wolf), were cast in the film. But, after the film was picked up by Apple TV+, it was announced that Mortensen and O'Brien were no longer involved in the film. Filming for The Greatest Beer Run Ever began in September 2021 and the film was shot between Thailand and New Jersey.

The war dramedy film is directed by Peter Farrelly and written by Farrelly, Brian Currie, and Pete Jones. It is produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger on behalf of Skydance Media, alongside Farrelly, Andrew Muscato, and Jake Myers. The Greatest Beer Run Ever is going to be released soon and here’s everything you need to know about the film from its release date to the streaming details.

What Is The Greatest Beer Run Ever About?

The official synopsis for The Greatest Beer Run Ever reads,

“Chickie (Zac Efron) wants to support his friends fighting in Vietnam, so he does something wild—personally bring them American beer. What starts as a well-meaning journey quickly changes Chickie’s life and perspective. Based on a true story.”

Watch The Trailer For The Greatest Beer Run Ever

Apple TV+ released the official trailer for The Greatest Beer Run Ever on August 17, 2022. The trailer introduces us to Chickie, a 26-year-old young man who’s “sleeping his life away.” Chickie doesn't seem to have a lot going on for him until he sees a group of anti-war protesters which annoys him. At the bar, The Colonel jokes that he would like to show support for the soldiers by going over to Vietnam, tracking down all the boys in the neighborhood, and giving them a beer. But, Chickie takes this seriously and decides to embark on the journey. Chickie is driven by the passion to show the soldiers that their country is behind them and despite everyone’s warning, he is determined to finally do something. Of course, danger awaits, after all, he’s going into a war zone, but Chickie’s determination and good heart just might be enough to get him through.

When And Where Will The Greatest Beer Run Ever Be Released?

The Greatest Beer Run Ever will have its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on September 13, 2022, and will be released in select theaters and on Apple TV+ on September 30, 2022. If you don’t have Apple TV+, you can subscribe at $4.99 a month with a seven-day free trial or subscribe for a year at $49.99.

Who’s In The Cast And Crew Of The Greatest Beer Run Ever?

Zac Efron stars as John "Chickie" Donohue in The Greatest Beer Run Ever. Efron is best known for his leading role as Troy Bolton in the High School Musical trilogy. He has also starred in films such as 17 Again, the Neighbors films, The Greatest Showman, Hairspray, Baywatch, and Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile.

Academy Award Winner, Russell Crowe stars as Arthur Coates, a war photographer who accompanies Chickie, in The Greatest Beer Run Ever. Crowe is best known for playing Roman General Maximus Decimus Meridius in the history film, Gladiator, for which he received an Academy Award and a Critics' Choice Award for Best Actor as well as several nominations. Crowe has also had other award-winning performances in films such as his portrayals of Jeffrey Wigand in The Insider and mathematician John Forbes Nash Jr. in the biopic A Beautiful Mind.

Academy Award nominee Bill Murray stars as The Colonel in The Greatest Beer Run Ever. You might recognize Murray from his starring roles in comedies such as the Ghostbusters films and Groundhog Day. He is also known for playing Bob Harris in Sofia Coppola's romantic drama, Lost in Translation, a role which earned him his first Academy Award nomiation.

Jake Picking, who is best known for playing Rock Hudson in the Netflix series Hollywood, also stars in The Greatest Beer Run Ever. Picking is also known for his role in films such as Patriots Day and Top Gun: Maverick and shows such as Chasing Life and The First Lady.

The Greatest Beer Run Ever also stars Will Ropp, Archie Renaux, Kyle Allen, Ruby Ashbourne Serkis, and Matt Cook.

The Greatest Beer Run Ever is co-written and directed by Peter Farrelly. Farrelly is best known for co-writing and directing the 2018 biographical drama film, Green Book. His work on the film earned him the Golden Globe Award for Best Screenplay and the Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay. Farrelly also co-directed the hit comedies Dumb & Dumber (and its sequel), There's Something About Mary, Kingpin, and Me, Myself & Irene with his brother Bobby Farrelly. Brian Currie, who also co-wrote Green Book, returns to co-write The Greatest Beer Run Ever with Farrelly and Pete Jones.