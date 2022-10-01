There’s a lot that goes wrong in The Greatest Beer Run Ever. Writer/director Peter Farrelly (who penned the screenplay with Brian Currie and Pete Jones) ends up missing the mark and then some on finding a good emotional vein for its high-concept true story, which concerns John “Chickie” Donahue (Zac Efron) attempting to bring his buddies in the trenches of Vietnam some beer to lift their spirits. The film’s tone is all over the map and none of the switches between wacky comedy and brutal war drama fit. Visually, it’s all incredibly flat-looking, especially a comically fake-looking flashback to some New Year’s Eve shenanigans.

But if there’s anything The Greatest Beer Run Ever does “right,” it’s in providing an exemplary feature-length showcase for all the creative constraints that come with framing the Vietnam War through Western eyes. By eschewing the perspectives or even names of Vietnamese citizens, The Greatest Beer Run Ever provides a cautionary tale for future movies on what not to do when making a feature about the Vietnam War.

Admittedly, The Greatest Beer Run Ever’s focus on a Western perspective was ingrained into its starting concept. Chickie was a real human being and making a movie about his inexplicable decision to travel to a war zone to deliver some Pabst Blue Ribbons to his boys means centering the narrative on a white man. But that doesn’t excuse the shortcomings of the movie related to its Western perspective while the very existence of The Greatest Beer Run Ever should make one wonder about what stories Hollywood chooses to bring to the screen and why. This motion picture ends up being a reflection on how the Vietnam War was Hell, but why was this concept told through a means that would inevitably place white westerners in the spotlight?

The Movie Ignores the Vietnamese Perspective

Moving onto what’s contained within the text of the film, The Greatest Beer Run Ever’s interest in native Vietnamese characters is incredibly limited. The most prominent native of this country that the audience meets is crossing guard Hieu (Kevin K. Tran), though his interest in the musical, Oklahoma!, earns him the nickname "Oklahoma." This character gets to appear in two separate sequences where he establishes a chummy rapport with Dickie, only to die shortly after the second of their exchanges. The only other notable Vietnamese characters seen throughout the runtime are an enemy soldier tortured inside a helicopter before getting dropped to the ground far below, a bartender who briefly speaks on how other countries have harmed Vietnam over the years, as well as a young girl that Dickie tries to say hello to before she gets frightened (the child's mother briefly appears on-screen).

Quantity does not equal quality. The minimal number of Vietnamese characters in The Greatest Beer Run Ever is troubling, but the script could’ve fleshed out that handful of individuals to be incredibly memorable and it would’ve been less of an issue. Still, the minimal presence of natives to Vietnam in The Greatest Beer Run Ever does tie a gigantic anchor around its intent to suggest how adversely impactful the Vietnam war was. Vietnamese characters only show up when they can be of service to Dickie, we never get a sense of their lives separate from this movie’s lead character. How can we understand how the Vietnam War impacted the lives of innocent people when the movie itself isn’t interested in those lives to begin with?

None of these characters gets any specific detail that makes them stand out in one’s mind once the film is over and only Hieu gets a name. The young girl Dickie frightens doesn’t even get any audible dialogue since her sequence is drowned out by an intrusive needle drop. Even in a movie seemingly about a man realizing the horrors inflicted by Americans on Vietnam, Vietnamese characters can’t even be heard by the audience. At least that bartender gets to engage in some chit-chat, but his entire personality is boiled down to just rehashing exposition about Vietnam’s past. His dialogue is a byproduct of how The Greatest Beer Run Ever tends to boil all of its characters’ dialogue (whether Vietnamese or not) down to just restating either historical facts or their political perspective, a strange defect that really hinders any attempt to lend depth to the native of Vietnam.

In the Movie, Vietnamese Characters Are More Important When They're Dead

Worse, The Greatest Beer Run Ever largely depicts its Vietnamese characters as being most important as corpses that can hammer home life lessons into Dickie’s skull. This is a puzzling approach to these characters on several levels, including how using it ttwice in a relatively short time span within the script minimizes the impact of each death. Plus, neither one seems to leave an enormous impact on Chickie, with the focus of the narrative shifting to Chickie getting a pep-talk from journalist Arthur Coates (Russell Crowe) shortly after this man discovers the corpse of Hieu. This character might as well have not even died thanks to how little his demise affects the movie's plot. Plus, having these people die just to teach very simple morals to Westerners also can’t help but come across as icky. Surely there were better things to do with Vietnam natives in this story than just reducing them to being ready to go for a body bag.

The Movie Diminishes the Impact of War on the Vietnamese People

Then again, maybe that’s the only role for Vietnamese characters in any cinematic narrative that wants to compress the Vietnam War to be a life lesson for Western characters. This approach recognizes the brutality of America’s imperialism that informed its presence in Vietnam. However, it keeps audiences from having to confront the true weight of this past by keeping Vietnamese characters as either caricatures or vaguely defined beings. To give them depth would be to see them as human beings with lives, dreams, hopes, hang-ups, and everything in between. Forcing Western viewers to reconcile how such complex human beings were adversely affected by the actions of America would doubtlessly be more difficult for this demographic to watch than Zac Efron getting into wacky scrapes and learning clumsily realized lessons like quitting the booze…or at least drinking less.

To be clear, none of this is to say that Peter Farrelly, the other screenwriters of The Greatest Beer Run Ever, or anyone involved in this movie (including the real-life Chickie) is “racist” or holds specific animosity towards Vietnamese people. However, making a movie that boils down the Vietnam war and the native people impacted by it through Western eyes, without ever offering extra dimensions to these characters, is innately rooted in harmful ideology. No matter the personal political beliefs of the people who brought it to life, this kind of plot is always going to be mired in retrograde concepts.

The disappointing and familiar shortcomings of The Greatest Beer Run Ever’s depiction of Vietnam, its people, and its culture through Western eyes is made even more puzzling by the movie’s overall tone. The somberness of scenes showing the hardships of war (including one moment where a soldier emerges from an explosion with an arm missing) suggests that everyone involved was aiming to deliver something profound here, a treatise on how war is much more complicated than boilerplate jingoism. Conceptually lofty ideas are dragged down back to Earth by often stunningly miscalculated execution, particularly in the script’s obliviousness towards ever giving its Vietnamese characters some extra layers of depth. Perhaps nothing better symbolizes The Greatest Beer Run Ever’s Western perspective than the fact that it seems convinced it’s doing the right thing while either silencing or exploiting the people of a foreign land.

The Greatest Beer Run Ever is out now on Apple TV+.