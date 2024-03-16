From Sing Street to Bohemian Rhapsody, it is no secret that Lucy Boynton loves to star in music-related projects. Her next contribution to the screen, The Greatest Hits, combines songs, romance, and time travel. In the film, Boynton plays Harriet, a music lover who is mourning her late boyfriend's death and learns that she can go back in time when she listens to certain songs that remind her of him. As the film progresses, another man comes into Harriet's life, making her question whether she should remain in the present or continue to relive the past. From release date to cast details, here is everything you need to know about Boynton's latest role as an actress.

The Greatest Hits (2024) Release Date March 14, 2024 Director Ned Benson Cast David Corenswet , Lucy Boynton Retta , Justin H. Min , Rory Keane , Jackson Kelly , Andie Ju , Austin Crute Runtime 87 Minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Ned Benson

Image via Searchlight Pictures

The SXSW film & TV festival is currently taking place in Austin, Texas, and The Greatest Hits is a part of this year's lineup. The film had its worldwide premiere at the festival on March 14, and will then have a limited big-screen run starting on April 5. If you don't get the chance to watch it either at the festival or in theaters, the time-travel romance will be available to stream on Hulu. The film will be landing exclusively on the streaming platform on April 12. In case you aren't a subscriber, here are the plans to consider before hitting play on this upcoming title. The basic Hulu plan with ads is worth $7.99 per month after the 30-day free trial, whereas the plan without ads costs $17.99 per month after the 30-day free trial.

Is There a Trailer for 'The Greatest Hits'?

Good news, the trailer for the film is here! In it, Harriet finds out that she has the power to travel through time and get to relive moments with her late boyfriend based on the song she is listening to. With a power like this, the protagonist must be hyper-aware that she wears her noise-canceling headphones when she is in public, or else she might just be transported to the exact moment she listened to that track for the very first time. Stricken by grief, Harriet feels like she could change the course of her late boyfriend's death by unlocking the song that they listened to before that moment. As she navigates the past and present, Harriet must decide the course of her life, especially when love knocks on her door a second time. After meeting her new love interest at a support group, she must come to terms with whether she should move on.

Who Stars in 'The Greatest Hits'?

As previously mentioned, Lucy Boynton plays Harriet, a music lover stuck between the past and the present. The actress made her onscreen debut in Miss Potter back in 2006 and has embarked on project after project ever since. Although she is most well-known for her roles in Sing Street and Bohemian Rhapsody, Boynton has starred in two Netflix original series: Gypsy and The Politician.

The actress shares the screen once again with David Corenswet (who also worked in The Politician) in The Greatest Hits. The actor is set to portray Harriet's former boyfriend, Max, whose tragic death changes her life forever. Prior to this film, he also starred opposite Mia Goth in Pearl. Corenswet has also recently been confirmed as the new Superman in James Gunn's DCU.

David, Harriet's other romantic interest in the film, is played by Justin H. Min. The actor is primarily known for playing Ben Hargreeves in the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy and Edwin in the award-winning miniseries Beef.

Austin Crute stars in the film as Morris, Harriet's best friend who happens to be a DJ. Before this project, the actor starred in Olivia Wilde's acclaimed directorial debut, Booksmart. He was also a part of the cast in Peacock's slasher They/Them.

What Is 'The Greatest Hits' About?

Image via Searchlight

Here is the official synopsis for the film, according to Hulu:

"Harriet (Lucy Boynton) finds art imitating life when she discovers certain songs can transport her back in time – literally. While she relives the past through romantic memories of her former boyfriend (David Corenswet), her time-traveling collides with a burgeoning new love interest in the present (Justin H. Min). As she takes her journey through the hypnotic connection between music and memory, she wonders – even if she could change the past, should she?"

Who Is Making 'The Greatest Hits'?

Image via The Weinstein Company

After The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby, Ned Benson leads the cast and crew as the director and screenwriter of The Greatest Hits. According to an interview with Elle, the film has been in the works since 2008-2009, but the production process only started in fall 2022. Benson also spoke about how this film will be able to resonate with audiences:

“I think that’s Harriet’s big journey, going from isolating herself and being able to let go of that and get out to experience the world again and learn how to live again. I think we all went through that to a degree, and we’re all still figuring out how to do that again.”

The project is produced by Benson, Michael London (The Visitor), Shannon Gaulding (Immortals), Stephanie Davis (Blunt Talk), and Cassandra Kulukundis (Licorice Pizza). Stone Douglass (Babylon) and Hilton Smith (The Dropout) are credited as executive producers.

Which Songs Will Be in 'The Greatest Hits' Soundtrack?

Image via Searchlight

Given that music plays a big role in the film, Benson collaborated with Mary Ramos, DJ Harvey, Ryan Lott, and Nelly Furtado. In the same interview with Elle, he not only shared that Furtado and Lott created original music for the film, but he also revealed some of the needle drops that are going to play a part in the time-travel romance's soundtrack. Here are some songs that are confirmed to be in The Greatest Hits: