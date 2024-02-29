This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Lucy Boynton navigates love and music across time in The Greatest Hits .

Past and future collide in this music-based time-travel romance coming to Hulu on April 12, 2024.

The Greatest Hits stars Boynton, Justin H. Min, Austin Crute, David Corenswet

Plenty of love stories have hit the big screen before, but the premise of The Greatest Hits has everything necessary to stand out from the bunch. The upcoming film written and directed by Ned Benson is scheduled to hit theaters in select cities on April 5. Lucky audiences in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, Dallas, Denver, San Diego, and Atlanta, will have the chance to see it on the big screen. The rest of us won't have to wait too long though as The Greatest Hits will be available for streaming on Hulu in the United States, Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ in the rest of the world on April 12.

The Greatest Hits follows Harriet (Lucy Boynton), a young woman who discovers that certain songs allow her to travel back in time. And that's not a romantic metaphor for saying she spends her days thinking about her past — the music can literally send her back in time. The melodies give Harriet an opportunity to relive moments she shared with her former boyfriend (David Corenswet), and while that might feel good for a while, the protagonist of the story has to deal with another situation. Harriet begins to fall for a new love interest (Justin H. Min) in the present, and she'll have to decide if she wants to live in the past, or if she wants to move on with her life.

See the new images of Boynton, Corenswet, and Min in The Greatest Hits below.