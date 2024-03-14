The Big Picture The Greatest Hits offers a unique twist on love and loss through time travel and emotional performances.

The film features an illustrious cast including David Corenswet and Lucy Boynton in dreamy 90s settings.

Directed by Ned Benson, the movie explores themes of grief and new love with a powerful storyline.

Audiences get to see plenty of love stories every year, but David Corenswet and Lucy Boynton-led The Greatest Hits will hit them differently. The feature directed by Ned Benson is an official entry at this year’s SXSW and it just got its first trailer out which redefines the meaning of loved and lost.

The clip sees Boynton as Harriet, a young woman who discovers she has the power to travel back in time when she listens to songs. She uses this ability to revisit moments she shared with her late boyfriend and soon becomes adamant about saving him. However, life happens to her, and she meets a new guy and begins to fall in love with him. Now she’s constantly torn between what she has lost and what she has found. The premise of the feature is laid out brilliantly in the trailer, which paints a very dreamy picture. The intriguing plot coupled with good performances and strong themes like grief and loss, distinguishes the film from the regular romantic movies fans are accustomed to.

The Greatest Hits Has an Illustrious Cast

The feature looks extremely emotional with a few settings reminiscing 90s love stories. The previously released images paint an extremely dreamy picture which is also seen in the trailer. The Greatest Hits boasts an illustrious cast including the new Superman. Boynton was seen in The Pale Blue Eye and Chevalier before scoring a role in last year’s biggest hit Barbie. Corenswet has titles like Pearl, Look Both Ways, and We Own This City, to count a few. He’ll be next seen as the face of James Gunn’s DC Universe debuting as the Man of Steel in Superman (previously titled, Superman: Legacy).

The movie also casts Justin H. Min as Harriet's new love interest. He’s well known for playing Ben Hargreeves in Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy and titular role in After Yang. Further supporting them in the cast are Austin Crute and Jackson Kelly in undisclosed roles. With power-packed performers, the feature can be the most emotional entry of the romantic genre this year so keep the tissues handy. Benson directs from his own script and has credits like Black Widow and The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby trilogy, under his belt.

The Greatest Hits is scheduled to hit theaters in select cities on April 5 before making a streaming release on Hulu April 12. You can check out the new trailer below: