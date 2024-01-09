The Big Picture We Are The World is a hit song recorded in 1985 with 46 iconic singers, and a Netflix documentary will reveal its making.

The song was produced to raise funds for the African famine relief and became one of the best-selling singles of all time.

The documentary offers a behind-the-scenes look at how a team of talented artists and producers created this iconic song.

When we talk about lightning in a bottle, there are not that many events that come to mind, much less documented ones. In 1985, though, a group of artists managed to do just that. That’s when 46 singers and songwriters came together in order to produce and record the hit song “We Are The World,” which to this day stands as an iconic song that transcends generations. Now, we’ll know all about the nitty and gritty details of its making on the Netflix documentary The Greatest Night in Pop, which premieres on January 29.

As you’d expect, the film will chronicle the creation of the hit song from start to finish, as well as the nightmare that synchronizing the schedule of dozens of artists is. However, it’s easy to understand how everyone was willing to take part. Not only would they get to work with some of the most talented names in the music industry, but it was also all for a great cause – The African famine relief.

This was all idealized by legendary producer, singer and civil rights activist Harry Belafonte, who enlisted the help of Quincy Jones to produce and artists like Michael Jackson and Lionel Ritchie to write the lyrics. The vocal featured world-famous stars like Diana Ross, Kenny Rogers, Cindy Lauper, Ray Charles, Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen, Tina Turner, Paul Simon and many, many others.

Just How Popular Was "We Are The World?"

Close

You’ve probably heard of the result: “We Are the World” is to this day one of the best-selling singles of all time, and the record sales profits were all directed to USA For Africa along with public donations. The song spawned a 25-year-old remake in 2010, which featured another slate of artists to raise funds after an earthquake hit Haiti.

The Greatest Night in Pop is produced by Ritchie himself, who offers a firsthand account of the events of the historic night through interviews. The documentary is directed by Bao Nguyen (Be Water), who revealed to Netflix he’s still baffled by what the hefty team was able to accomplish:

“You had Quincy Jones on production. You have [legendary entertainment manager] Ken Kragen and company wrangling all this amazing talent. You have some of the most iconic musical artists of the time writing the song. If there was a team to make this song and make it happen, it was them. But at the same time, they had to execute it all –– and all again –– in the span of a very short period of time.”

Netflix premieres The Greatest Night in Pop on January 29.

You can watch the trailer below: