Is The Greatest Show on Earth the worst Best Picture winner ever? Directed by the legendary Cecil B. DeMille and released in 1952, it's hard not to put it on the list, but it's usually placed inordinately high. Should it have won over High Noon? Absolutely not, but was that truly more baffling than Driving Miss Daisy winning over Dead Poets Society, or Green Book winning over almost every other 2018 nominee? There have been some truly shocking wins and snubs in this auspicious ceremony, but there are undeniable reasons why The Greatest Show On Earth is considered one of the worst. It hasn't aged well, unlike many Oscar Winners of the 1950s, like All About Eve or An American In Paris before it, which stand the test of time even after over 70 years. Excessively long, meandering, melodramatic, and cliché tends to be the consensus of many a film critic, at least on Rotten Tomatoes.

Reviews are more mixed than across-the-board bad, and it was the first film that director, Steven Spielberg, ever saw, which was a considerable enough part of his backstory that he added it into The Fabelmans. It's easy to have a soft spot for The Greatest Show on Earth, the big circus movie that could. It's a gorgeous film, which is what one should expect when technicolor meets old-fashioned circus pageantry. It's an authentic glimpse into what a traveling circus was like back in its heyday, which is a fascinating time capsule, if anything. As a whole, though, its production story is more uplifting than you'd expect.

The Greatest Show on Earth The dramatic lives of trapeze artists, a clown, and an elephant trainer are told against a background of circus spectacle. Release Date May 1, 1952 Director Cecil B. DeMille Cast James Stewart , Charlton Heston , Betty Hutton , Cornel Wilde Runtime 152 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Fredric M. Frank , Barré Lyndon , Theodore St. John

'The Greatest Show on Earth' Was About a Real-Life Circus

When talking about the production story of The Greatest Show On Earth, it's important to start with its main collaborator. Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus was founded in 1871 and was known for its traveling entertainment, aerialists, clowns, animals, and big-top venues. If you have an idea of what a circus looks like in your head, that's exactly what Ringling is, or was. The company had run into no small number of controversies, leading up to a five-year closure from 2017 to 2023. Starting as a freak show is bad enough, and exploiting the physically disabled and having people gawk at them for pitiful compensation isn't as uplifting as The Greatest Showman tried to market.

There was a devastating fire during a performance in 1944, with the tent catching fire and killing 167 people, which was found to be due to negligence by circus management. Then, of course, there are numerous and undeniable allegations of animal abuse, with organizations like the ASPCA and the United States Department of Agriculture taking Ringling to task for the inhumane and irresponsible treatment of their tigers, elephants, and lions. In our modern day, the lights have justifiably dimmed for Ringling, but back in 1952, it was still something that captured awe and wonder.

It was known as "The Greatest Show on Earth," and the film is the lovechild between DeMille and John Ringling North, the president and director at the time. Ringling's Class of 1951, clowns, acrobats, animals, and even the train cars they lived and traveled in all took center stage in the film, with Ringling North playing himself, the owner of the circus. A majority of the actors did their own stunts because that's what they'd be doing anyway, camera or not. There are 85 real circus performers in the giant cast of 1400; the trained professionals know what they're doing, so it captures a very authentic snapshot of a real Ringling performance circa 1951. Apolonia "Miss Loni" Van Voorden juggled with her feet, and Emmett Kelly played his classic clown character, Weary Willy. Even the audience was authentic, aside from some sneaky cameos like Bing Crosby and Bob Hope. Production of the film took place in Sarasota, Florida, and locals were paid 75 cents an hour to be extras in the film and fill up the stalls.

The Actors in 'The Greatest Show on Earth' Tried Their Hand at Acrobatics

Not everyone was a veteran, however, and two actors in particular had to step up on the trapeze and have a good swing. Betty Hutton was one in her role as Holly, the aerialist at the apex of a love triangle between circus manager, Brad Braden (Charleton Heston), and rival aerialist, The Great Sebastian (Cornel Wilde). While the actual trapeze artist, La Norma Fox, did the more fantastic stunts, Hutton got a good handle on the single bar; she's 40 feet in the air and looks perfectly fine standing on the trapeze without fear. Wilde had a stunt double in Art Concello, who was the real circus manager at the time. His experience would've been more challenging, however, because he was an admitted acrophobe. It's commendable that he didn't let his fear of heights get in the way of his performance, because you definitely couldn't tell by looking at him.

The story of the film's production is almost a relief, given all the things that could've gone very wrong and turned the lighthearted circus movie into a horror show. None of the animals snapped and attacked anyone, the tent didn't catch on fire, and the train didn't crash—well, not by accident, anyway. A clown-core mood piece with bright, sparkling costumes and high-stakes drama that conveniently resolves itself with a big performance at the end. Is it still one of the worst films to win Best Picture? Comparatively, yes. But that certainly doesn't make it a film not worth looking into.

