This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture The Greatest Showman is officially heading to Broadway, with a live musical performance wowing audiences at D23.

The film's success was propelled by its award-winning soundtrack, featuring original songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Hugh Jackman led the ensemble cast in the iconic role of P.T. Barnum, showcasing his singing and dancing talents.

In another big announcement at D23 in Anaheim, it was revealed that The Greatest Showman is officially heading to Broadway. The news was delivered in spectacular fashion, with a live musical performance that wowed the audience and set the stage for what promises to be a dazzling theatrical production. While details about the Broadway adaptation are still under wraps, there's sure to be incredible excitement about the prospect of the live iteration of the story, especially given the film's immense success and enduring popularity. Released in 2017, The Greatest Showman quickly became a cultural phenomenon. Directed by Michael Gracey, the film tells the story of P.T. Barnum, played by Hugh Jackman, and his journey to create the iconic Barnum & Bailey Circus. The movie is a vibrant, musical celebration of showmanship and ambition, filled with catchy songs, stunning visuals, and memorable performances.

One of the key elements of The Greatest Showman's success was its soundtrack, which featured original songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the award-winning duo behind La La Land and Dear Evan Hansen. Tracks like "This Is Me," "Rewrite the Stars," and "The Greatest Show" became anthems, resonating with audiences around the world. The soundtrack itself became a massive success, topping charts globally and earning multiple awards. Financially, The Greatest Showman was a triumph. Despite a modest opening at the box office, the film's word-of-mouth appeal and repeat viewings turned it into a blockbuster, grossing over $435 million worldwide. It also became a home entertainment favorite, further solidifying its place in pop culture.

Interestingly, some of the music from The Greatest Showman recently made a meta appearance in the highly anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine — in a very violent (and erotically charged) fight scene. Of course, Wolverine is another iconic role played by Hugh Jackman. The use of the film’s music in the Marvel movie is a playful nod to Jackman's involvement in both franchises, showcasing the enduring appeal of The Greatest Showman’s soundtrack.

Who Starred in 'The Greatest Showman'?

Jackman led the ensemble with his portrayal of Barnum, a role that showcased his remarkable singing and dancing talents. He was joined by Zac Efron as Phillip Carlyle, Barnum's partner, and Zendaya as Anne Wheeler, a trapeze artist who becomes Carlyle's love interest. The cast also included Michelle Williams as Barnum's wife, Charity, and Rebecca Ferguson as the Swedish singer Jenny Lind.Stay tuned for more updates on The Greatest Showman heading to the stage. We'll bring you more details when they become available.