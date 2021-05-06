One of the movies that was scheduled to be released in 2020 that I’m really glad didn’t go straight to streaming is The Green Knight. The A24 film was originally set to debut last year, but the studio opted to hold it for 2021 for a theatrical release instead of releasing it directly on VOD – and I’m so happy they did. This is an epic fantasy film written and directed by David Lowery, whose range is exemplified by directorial efforts like Disney’s deeply human Pete’s Dragon and the tremendously weird existential drama A Ghost Story. His new movie has creatures, Dev Patel as a knight on a quest, and it boasts an R-rating to boot (for “graphic nudity” of all things).

So yeah, in short, The Green Knight is one of our most anticipated films of the year, and A24 just dropped a set of gorgeous character posters that only further our excitement. Inspired by Arthurian legend and based on the late 14th century romance Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, Patel plays the titular Sir Gawain who also happens to be King Arthur’s headstrong nephew. He embarks on a quest to face off with the Green Knight, the Groot-looking creature who can be seen in the character posters below.

The supporting cast includes Oscar winner Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Barry Keoghan, and Ralph Ineson of The Witch fame, and even the movie’s trailer was stunning. So yeah, one could say we’re highly anticipating this – especially since it precedes Lowery’s return to more family friendly fare with his next film, the Disney+ original Peter Pan & Wendy.

Check out the Green Knight character posters below. The film will be released in theaters on July 30, 2021.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Green Knight:

An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur's reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger. From visionary filmmaker David Lowery comes a fresh and bold spin on a classic tale from the knights of the round table.

