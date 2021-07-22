If you're feeling nostalgic for those Disney posters of Zac Efron, A24 is releasing some adult versions for your teen heart pining away for Dev Patel's gallant Sir Gawain in The Green Knight. A24 is very aware of their influences, noting that the posters are "Medieval Times meets Tiger Beat," the latter being a popular tween magazine in the 2000s. The new posters highlight Patel's Sir Gawain in Ella Enchanted-fashion, with some broody and saucy pics in various knits and period garb. Even if director David Lowery's typical slow-pacing and enigmatic plotting don't connect with every viewer, audiences of every age can agree that Patel does indeed deserve his own "hot knight centerfolds."

Patel stars as Sir Gawain in Lowery's The Green Knight, an adaptation of the epic 14th-century poem of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight. Sir Gawan is King Arthur's nephew who embarks on a quest given by the titular knight, a Treebeard-like creature. Patel is joined by an incredible cast including Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, Barry Keoghan, and Ralph Ineson.

First reactions to the film have been very positive, indicating that The Green Knight could even turn into a cult movie. Critics highlighted the beautiful visuals and eclectic story, as well as the fantastic performance of Patel's Sir Gawain. Noting the hype around the upcoming "Summer of Dev," A24 is capitalizing on the knight persona of Patel and his growing stardom. However, A24 stans and Patel groupies can get these posters for free, as they are printable 13.5" x 20" PDFs.

Patel is currently hard at work on his directorial debut, which he will also co-write and star. Monkey Man follows a recently-released ex-con living in India who finds he has been institutionalized, as he struggles to fit into a modern world filled with greed and decaying moral and spiritual values. Patel is also attached to Flash Crash, a film about an outsider who was able to beat the stock market and make millions from his parents' home in London. Finally, he will star as Steve Banerjee, the founder of the all-male strip club Chippendales, in Craig Gillespie's biopic.

But before that, be sure to download your free Patel posters from A24 here and check them out below. The Green Knight hits theaters on July 30.

